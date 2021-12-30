EPFO extends the last date for the e-nomination facility. Details here

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has advised its account holders to do e-nomination.

The retirement fund body in a tweet has said that the account holders will be able to add nominees through the e-nomination facility even after 31 December as well.

Earlier, it was reported that the last date to add nominees through the e-nomination was supposed to end on 31 December.

Earlier, many users reported that the portal of EPFO was down as people tried to update the nominee details in their respective PPF account.

According to EFPO, one should file e-Nomination because it helps in getting Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily member's death and also facilitate nominee to file online claims.

How to add a nominee online:

Visit EPFO website >> Services >> For Employees >> Click "Member UAN/Online Service'.

Step 2

Login with "UAN and Password'.

Step 3

Select 'E-Nomination' under 'Manage Tab'.

Step 4

'Provide Details' Tab will appear on screen. Click 'Save'.

Step 5

Click 'Yes' to update Family Declaration.

Step 6

Click Add Family Details'. (More than one nominee can be added)

Step 7

Click 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share. Click "Save EPF Nomination.

Step 8

Click 'E-sign' to generate OTP. Submit 'OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, EPFO has added 12.73 lakh net subscribers in October, registering an increase of 10.22 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to the latest payroll data. "The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on 20th December 2021 highlights that EPFO has added 12.73 lakh net subscribers during the month of October 2021," a labour ministry statement said. According to the statement, year-on-year comparison shows an increase of around 10.22 per cent in net payroll additions in October, 2021 as compared to 11.55 lakh net subscribers added during October 2020. Of the total 12.73 lakh net subscribers added, 7.57 lakh new members have been enrolled under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.

