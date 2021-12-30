EPFO extends the last date for the e-nomination facility. Details here

Meanwhile, EPFO has added 12.73 lakh net subscribers in October, registering an increase of 10.22 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to the latest payroll data. "The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on 20th December 2021 highlights that EPFO has added 12.73 lakh net subscribers during the month of October 2021," a labour ministry statement said. According to the statement, year-on-year comparison shows an increase of around 10.22 per cent in net payroll additions in October, 2021 as compared to 11.55 lakh net subscribers added during October 2020. Of the total 12.73 lakh net subscribers added, 7.57 lakh new members have been enrolled under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.