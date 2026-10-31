EPFO eyes startup, AIF investments: How does it currently invest your PF money and why is it done? | Explained

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on guidelines to invest 3% of its fresh annual investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs), including those that finance startups, The Times or India reported.
If approved, the move could give workers’ retirement savings exposure to startups, private equity and other growth-oriented assets.
It would also mark a gradual shift in the retirement fund body's investment strategy, which has traditionally focused on government securities, debt instruments and other relatively safer options.
However, the proposal is still under consideration and will require approval from EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT).
According to the news report, the proposed 3% of EPFO's fresh annual accretions could be invested into Category I and Category II AIFs. This means the allocation would come from new inflows receiving during the year, rather than the entire retirement corpus managed by the organisation.
AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles that collect money from investors and deploy it according to a defined investment strategy. Unlike conventional mutual funds, they can invest in less liquid assets, unlisted companies and specialised investment opportunities.
EPFO manages retirement savings worth around ₹30 lakh crore belonging to nearly 30 crore members. Since this money is meant to support workers after retirement, the organisation follows an investment strategy that balances returns with the need to protect the corpus from extreme volatility.
The Finance Ministry has prescribed an investment pattern that determines how EPFO can allocate its fresh funds across various asset classes. Fintoo's chief executive Manish P Hingar told Mint that the broad allocation limits are:
According to the government, EPFO does not invest directly in any of the individual stocks in equity market. It appoints professional portfolio managers to manage its corpus within the prescribed guidelines and investment limits.
Investing retirement savings in AIFs carries risks because they can have limited liquidity, uncertain valuations and greater exposure to individual businesses.
According to the TOI report, the proposed framework is expected to include safeguards to limit these risks. These include:
EPFO may initially route these investments through established institutional platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, rather than investing directly in individual startups.
The government notified the ₹10,000 crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 in April 2026 to mobilise venture and growth capital for startups. The scheme channels capital through eligible Sebi-registered AIFs, with a focus on areas including deep technology, early-stage businesses and innovative manufacturing. SIDBI is the initial implementing agency.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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