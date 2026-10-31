EPFO eyes startup, AIF investments: How does it currently invest your PF money and why is it done? | Explained

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on guidelines to invest 3% of its fresh annual investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs), including those that finance startups, The Times or India reported.

If approved, the move could give workers’ retirement savings exposure to startups, private equity and other growth-oriented assets.

It would also mark a gradual shift in the retirement fund body's investment strategy, which has traditionally focused on government securities, debt instruments and other relatively safer options.

However, the proposal is still under consideration and will require approval from EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

How the new investment would work? According to the news report, the proposed 3% of EPFO's fresh annual accretions could be invested into Category I and Category II AIFs. This means the allocation would come from new inflows receiving during the year, rather than the entire retirement corpus managed by the organisation.

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AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles that collect money from investors and deploy it according to a defined investment strategy. Unlike conventional mutual funds, they can invest in less liquid assets, unlisted companies and specialised investment opportunities.

How does EPFO currently invest your money? EPFO manages retirement savings worth around ₹30 lakh crore belonging to nearly 30 crore members. Since this money is meant to support workers after retirement, the organisation follows an investment strategy that balances returns with the need to protect the corpus from extreme volatility.

The Finance Ministry has prescribed an investment pattern that determines how EPFO can allocate its fresh funds across various asset classes. Fintoo's chief executive Manish P Hingar told Mint that the broad allocation limits are:

Government securities: 45-50%

45-50% Public-sector unit and corporate bonds: 35-45%

35-45% Money-market instruments: Up to 5%

Up to 5% Equities and related investments: 5–15%

5–15% REITs, InvITs and similar instruments: up to 5% According to the government, EPFO does not invest directly in any of the individual stocks in equity market. It appoints professional portfolio managers to manage its corpus within the prescribed guidelines and investment limits.

Will it put EPFO members' money at risk? Investing retirement savings in AIFs carries risks because they can have limited liquidity, uncertain valuations and greater exposure to individual businesses.

According to the TOI report, the proposed framework is expected to include safeguards to limit these risks. These include:

Minimum fund size: A minimum corpus of ₹ 100 crore for an AIF.

A minimum corpus of 100 crore for an AIF. Exposure limits: Restrictions on amount that can be invested in an individual fund.

Restrictions on amount that can be invested in an individual fund. Overseas investment restrictions: Limits on investments in entities incorporated outside India.

Limits on investments in entities incorporated outside India. Fund manager independence: Requirements to ensure that fund managers operate independently of promoters. EPFO may initially route these investments through established institutional platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, rather than investing directly in individual startups.