EPFO: Want to claim provident fund after EPF member's death? Here's how — Stepwise guide for families

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.
Today, look at how the family (nominees or legal heirs) of EPF subscribers can claim their provident fund savings amount after the member's death. You will have to complete the process through the official portal, as this service is not yet rolled out on the Umang mobile app.
In case of death, nominees can apply for provident fund withdrawal after death of the account holder through the portal. You will need the following documents:
It is paid to the nominee, according to details filed by the member. In the absence of nomination, EPF is payable to the family members in equal shares. Spouse and children are defined as family for the provident fund.
As per rules, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family (including dependent parents), they can nominate any person(s) of choice. However, if the member subsequently acquires a family, there is need for fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.
Further, rules allow that a member who is not married or does not have any living spouse and/or an eligible child can nominate their sibling for PF and pension.
Notably, if there are no eligible family member and no nominee, it is payable to the person(s) who are legally entitled to it.
1. PF withdrawal — Form 20 (Lump sum withdrawal)
2. Pension claim — Form 10D (Monthly pension after retirement)
3. Insurance claim — Form 5IF (EDLI life insurance benefit for family)
Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays.
In case the screen displays: “Members’ service details are required against all service records”, this means the past employment data is incomplete. To resolve this:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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