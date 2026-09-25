EPFO final PF withdrawal rule: How is your interest calculated up to the payment authorisation date?

If you are withdrawing your money from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), there is a specific rule for how interest on your final PF settlement is calculated.

According to a post by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) on X, interest on a final PF withdrawal is now payable up to the date on which the final payment is authorised, irrespective of when the claim was submitted.

The change was announced in July 2026, when Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the EPFO had completed the migration of its entire member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, according to an ANI report dated 8 July.

Mandaviya also said that under the revised system, interest on final PF settlements will now be calculated up to the date of payment authorisation instead of only up to the last day of the previous month. This means EPF members could receive interest for the intervening period until the final payment is authorised.

Here's what exactly has changed and how this rule affects someone making a final PF withdrawal.

What was the earlier rule for interest on final EPF withdrawals and what has changed? Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, said that earlier, interest on the final settlement of EPF was calculated for the month in which the final payment was authorized, and no interest was given for the preceding months.

According to Maurya, from February 2015, in certain cases where payment was authorised on or after the 25th of the month, interest for that month was also considered. However, there was always a time lag between the month for which interest was computed and the month for which payment was authorized.

Now, interest on a final settlement is given for the month up to and including the month of payment authorisation, he added.

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For example, if a member has a final PF balance of ₹10 lakh and the claim is authorised on 20 June, earlier the interest calculation could stop at 31 May. Under the revised approach, the member would also receive interest for the intervening period up to the payment authorisation date, i.e., till 20 June, Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, explained.

How is the interest applied up to the date of payment authorisation? Interest is calculated up to the date on which EPFO authorises the final payment, rather than stopping at an earlier monthly cut-off, Kaushal said.

Since the EPFO has clarified that the calculation applies irrespective of when the claim was submitted, the interest benefit is linked to the date of final payment authorisation. This means a delay between submitting the claim and its authorisation does not, by itself, reduce the period for which interest is payable, Kaushal added.

Maurya said the EPF interest rate is determined for each financial year. Under the new rule, interest is calculated up to the date on which the final payment is authorised. Once the payment is authorised and the PF amount is finally withdrawn, no further interest will accrue on that withdrawn amount.

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This rule applies only to final withdrawal/final settlement claims, where a member withdraws the entire eligible PF balance. It does not change the way interest is calculated for partial withdrawals or advances taken from the EPF account, Maurya added.