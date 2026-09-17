EPFO Form 10C to claim pension benefits: Who can apply? Check step-by-step online claim guide

Form 10C acts as the official application to withdraw the EPS funds or to secure a Scheme Certificate.

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Published17 Sep 2026, 11:46 PM IST
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Unlike Form 10D—which initiates regular monthly pensions or permanent disability payouts—Form 10C focuses on lump-sum pension withdrawals and service tracking.
Unlike Form 10D—which initiates regular monthly pensions or permanent disability payouts—Form 10C focuses on lump-sum pension withdrawals and service tracking.

Navigating Form 10C ensures seamless pension withdrawals and service history retention during career transitions.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) serves as a vital pillar for retirement security in India's formal workforce. Employees completing at least 10 years of eligible service enter the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). For those transitioning between jobs or exiting the workforce, mastering Form 10C is critical to unlocking pension funds or securing a scheme certificate.

Also Read | The ₹1 crore myth: Why the traditional Indian retirement number is failing

What Is EPFO Form 10C?

Under standard EPFO mandates, employers contribute 12% of an employee's basic pay to the provident fund, with 8.33% directed into the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS).

Form 10C acts as the official application to withdraw the EPS funds or to secure a Scheme Certificate.

Unlike Form 10D—which initiates regular monthly pensions or permanent disability payouts—Form 10C focuses on lump-sum pension withdrawals and service tracking. A Scheme Certificate preserves your cumulative pensionable years when switching employers, safeguarding your ultimate pension eligibility upon reaching age 58.

Who Qualifies for Form 10C Benefits?

Eligibility hinges on total service duration, current age, and employment status across distinct categories:

  • Short-Service Employees (Under 10 Years): Workers leaving employment with more than six months but under 10 years of service can claim a pension withdrawal benefit.
  • Scheme Certificate Applicants: Members accumulating over 10 years of service who are under age 50 can apply for a certificate. Those aged 50 to 58 who decline early reduced pensions can also obtain one to lock in service credits.
  • Members Turning 58 Without 10 Years: Individuals reaching the age of 58 without reaching the 10-year service threshold are entitled to a lump-sum withdrawal.
  • Nominees and Legal Heirs: Family members or legal heirs can submit claims if a member passes away after age 58 without completing 10 years of pensionable service.
  • Unemployment and Specific Contingencies: Form 10C covers instances of unemployment exceeding two months or severe medical situations under specific EPFO guidelines.

Essential Documentation Needed

Prior to filing, ensure all personal profile details—including Universal Account Number (UAN), tax numbers, birth dates, and official exit reasons—are correctly registered. Required attachments include:

  • Verified Bank Details: A scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or bank passbook displaying active account numbers and IFSC codes.
  • Children's Birth Certificates: Mandatory when requesting a Scheme Certificate for family benefits.
  • Legal Heir Credentials: A member death certificate along with official succession documents for heir-initiated claims.
  • Revenue Stamp: A 1 revenue stamp affixed to physical, offline paper submissions.

Also Read | 70% urban Indians want to retire early — but fear running out of cash

Step-by-Step Online Claim Guide


The EPFO e-SEWA portal enables seamless submission without requiring physical branch visits:

  1. Member Login: Log into the EPFO member portal using your UAN credentials, password, and security captcha.
  2. Access Claim Module: Navigate to 'Online Services' and click on 'Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)'.
  3. Validate Bank Credentials: Verify your pre-filled banking details by entering the final four digits of your linked bank account and selecting 'Verify'.
  4. Accept Undertaking: Confirm the 'Certificate of Undertaking' prompt by clicking 'Yes' to proceed.
  5. Select Form 10C Option: Pick 'Withdraw Pension Only (Form-10C)' for direct fund withdrawal, or choose the Scheme Certificate option if eligible.
  6. Complete Identity Authentication: Enter your current address, request an OTP sent to your linked mobile number, and submit the OTP to finalize your application.

Once processed and verified by the EPFO, approved funds drop directly into your validated bank account.

About the Author

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