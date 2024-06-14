EPFO halts COVID-19 advance facility with immediate effect. Details here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization has decided to discontinue its COVID-19 advance facility with immediate effect. The scheme was introduced as a non-refundable advance to EPF members during the early days of the pandemic. Another advance was introduced later amidst the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021.

“As COVID-19 is no more a pandemic, the competent authority has decided to discontinue the said advance with immediate effect. This will be applicable to the exempted trusts also and accordingly may be intimated to all the Trusts coming under your respective jurisdictions," read a statement from the organisation.

The COVID-19 scheme had allowed eligible individuals to secure a "non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to your credit in the EPF account — whichever is less".

