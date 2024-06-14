EPFO halts COVID-19 advance facility with immediate effect. Details here
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization discontinues COVID-19 advance facility immediately, citing end of pandemic.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization has decided to discontinue its COVID-19 advance facility with immediate effect. The scheme was introduced as a non-refundable advance to EPF members during the early days of the pandemic. Another advance was introduced later amidst the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021.