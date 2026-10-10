EPFO: Have multiple employee provident fund accounts or UAN? Here's how to merge them — Stepwise guide

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, how to merge their PF accounts and what to do if they have multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs).

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published10 Oct 2026, 11:44 PM IST
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EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, merge their PF accounts and correct multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs).
EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, merge their PF accounts and correct multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs). (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, how to merge their PF accounts and what to do if they have multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs).

Also Read | Want to retire early? Here's how F.I.R.E strategy can help

How to transfer old PF to new account: Stepwise guide

An EPF subscriber, especially those enrolled before 2014, may have multiple EPF accounts from switching jobs. It is better to transfer the funds to maintain continuous services and tax benefits rather than withdrawing the funds. It is thus advised that members use the EPFO portal or Umang app to do so.

Check how you can complete this process, as follows:

  • Visit the EPFO's official portal and log in
  • Go to online services and click on the “One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)” option.
  • Navigate to the “Request for Transfer of Account” option under the Employee Centric Services tab.
  • Fill in your UAN number and click “Get Detail” — Select establishment (pick from your PF number that you want to merge or transfer funds from)
  • Submit and verify with OTP
  • Once done, you can track the status through the Online Services “Track Claim Status” option.

Also Read | Targetting ₹1.5 crore retirement corpus? Calculate how much you really need

EPF: What to do if you have two UANs?

In case you have multiple EPF accounts, there are two approaches you can take:

  • Email uanepf@epfindia.gov.in with both UANs.
  • The EPFO will verify and blocks the older account.
  • You can then file a transfer claim to move funds to the active account.

OR

  • Request a transfer through your employer.
  • The EPFO’s system will identify the duplicate during routine checks, deactivate the old UAN, and link the old Member ID to your active account automatically.

How to generate your UAN on the portal:

  • Go to the UAN service page.
  • Enter Aadhaar-linked mobile number and verify OTP
  • Pick from Member ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar Card, whichever you have, enter the details and fill in the captcha.
  • Submit and verify OTP and your UAN will be sent via SMS.

Also Read | EPFO wage ceiling hike: Enhanced social security coverage, explained

Here's how to retrieve forgotten UAN — Stepwise guide

Further, EPF subscribers can also retrieve their forgotten UAN using the official portal or the government's Umang mobile app. Here's how:

  • Login to the EPFO members portal and navigate to the “Know Your UAN” page
  • Enter mobile number, select ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID), enter the required details and captcha.
  • It will prompt for OTP, which has to be filled and submitted
  • If the screen displays “UAN Retrieved Successfully” that means the process is complete.
  • However, if multiple UANs appear, you have a duplicate that needs to be resolved as discussed above.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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