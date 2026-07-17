EPFO: Here's how first-time users can activate UAN using Umang app and Aadhaar face authetication — Stepwise guide

The EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) requirement. Here's how first-time users can complete activation…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Jul 2026, 07:44 PM IST
EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.
EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.

A secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.

You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

UAN activation shifted to Umang app

Notably, the EPFO has discontinued Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and new UAN generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) requirement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission ToR: Full list of salary, DA, pension changes expected

The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable.

How to activate UAN through Umang: Stepwise guide

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for “EPFO” and select “UAN Activation” under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” head.
  • Choose “UAN activation” from the options, fill in your UAN, Aadhaar number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on “Send OTP”.
  • Once you enter the OTP, it will prompt you to install the “Aadhaar Face RD app” and once done will display the “scan face” screen to open your camera.

Also Read | DA hike: If not July, when could next Dearness Allowance increase come in 2026?
  • Complete the face scan, and once the app shows a green circle, the face has been successfully captured.
  • The app will display your details (name, date of birth, etc.). Review these and click Submit.
  • Your UAN will be activated, and a temporary password will be sent to your mobile via SMS.
  • To verify the status, in the Umang app, under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” choose the “UAN allotment and activation” option.
  • Enter the UAN number (received via SMS), the Aadhaar number, and the mobile number and check the consent box before clicking “Send OTP”.
  • If the process was successful, the app will display a message stating: “The UAN entered is already activated”.

Also Read | EPFO interest credit: How to check your EPF balance, e-passbook — Stepwise guide

EPF key highlights: Interest credit and rate, tax benefit, withdrawal limits

  • The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported.
  • The EPF interest credits were expected to be complete by 15 July this year. This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.
  • In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Increase in basic pay, 3% hike likely — Why is DA important?
  • Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.
  • When it comes to withdrawal of funds, as per the mandate, EPFO subscribers of the must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal.
  • For example, a subscriber with 2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

EPFMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceEPFO: Here's how first-time users can activate UAN using Umang app and Aadhaar face authetication — Stepwise guide
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.