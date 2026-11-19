The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) could face an additional liability of ₹1.1 lakh crore to implement higher pensions for eligible employees and pensioners, highlighting the financial implications of the four-year-old Supreme Court ruling that allowed certain subscribers to opt for pension contributions on higher wages.

In a communication to the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO estimated that granting higher pensions to all 4.45 lakh applicants who have received demand letters could result in an additional liability of approximately ₹1.109 lakh crore.

The disclosure comes as the retirement fund body’s trustees meet on 19 November to review the progress of higher-pension applications and related issues. The estimate is significant for retirees who have been waiting for their revised pension and the release of arrears.

How many applications have been processed? The EPFO received 17.49 lakh applications following the Supreme Court's November 2022 judgment. However, 2.24 lakh applications were not forwarded by employers before the final deadline of 31 January 2025.

Of the 15.24 lakh applications considered by the EPFO, 99.2% had been disposed of as of 13 November 2026.

The latest figures shared with the board show:

4,45,471 applicants have received demand letters asking them to deposit the additional amount required for higher pension.

2,62,102 applicants have deposited the required amount or given their consent.

80,067 cases were subsequently found ineligible because applicants did not remit the demanded amount.

1,51,874 pension payment orders (PPOs) have been issued.

Another 2,027 PPOs are under finalisation. Of the 2.62 lakh applicants who deposited the amount or gave consent, 1,03,793 are still employed, while 1,58,309 have retired. Around 1,53,901 have submitted Form 10D or are already receiving pensions.

How has EPFO calculated the ₹ 1.1 lakh crore liability? The EPFO's estimated liability varies depending on how many applicants eventually qualify for higher pension. For 3,15,601 applications, the additional liability has been estimated at ₹78,501.42 crore. This translates into an average additional liability of approximately ₹24.9 lakh per applicant.

The estimated per-person liability is ₹25.99 lakh for active employees and ₹23.14 lakh for pensioners. For the 2,62,102 applicants who have already deposited the demand amount or given their consent, the additional proportionate liability is estimated at around ₹65,263 crore.

However, if all 4,45,471 applicants who have received demand letters are approved, the liability could increase to ₹1.109 lakh crore. EPFO has cautioned that the estimate could change if additional employees, members or pensioners become eligible, particularly because of ongoing litigation.

What is the Supreme Court's higher pension ruling? The issue stems from the Supreme Court's 4 November 2022 judgment in the case of Employees Provident Fund Organisation vs Sunil Kumar B. and Others.

The court upheld the validity of the 2014 amendments to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, while providing eligible employees an opportunity to opt for pension contributions based on their actual salaries rather than being restricted to the statutory wage ceiling, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Under the higher-pension arrangement, eligible employees and employers can opt for contributions calculated on actual wages, allowing the pension to be determined using higher pensionable salaries.

The option is not automatically available to every EPFO subscriber. Applicants must meet the eligibility conditions and complete the required verification and contribution formalities.

The higher pension also has implications for the EPF corpus. A portion of the accumulated provident fund savings may be adjusted towards the pension fund to meet the additional contribution requirement. This means eligible employees need to consider the trade-off between a higher regular pension after retirement and the lump sum they may receive from their EPF account.

What happens next for higher pension applicants? The EPFO has told its trustees that it will focus on timely issuance of pension payment orders and the release of arrears. It has also said that pending legal cases will be defended to avoid adverse legal consequences.

The Central Board of Trustees has been asked to take note of the financial implications and provide directions on the matter.

For applicants awaiting revised pension payments, the latest disclosure highlights that receiving a demand letter is not the same as receiving approval or a pension payment order. Applicants must complete the required contribution formalities and await the processing of their claims.