EPFO higher pension claims: Here's how members can track their status using app, portal, SMS, missed call—Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants in line following the November 2022 Supreme Court order, PTI reported.
This was shared by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a written reply to Lok Sabha this week. The orders come following the apex court's direction to the Centre to facilitate higher contribution to the pension scheme as per their actual wage so that members can get higher benefit.
A day later, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman asked the Centre to also consider enhancing minimum pension benefits through a special mention in the house, PTI reported. He stated that “statutory minimum pension remains ₹1,000 while the cost of food, medicines and healthcare has increased substantially over the years”.
Seeking to draw the government's attention to the issue of “millions of retired workers across the country”, Laxman said there is a need to strengthen social security under EPS.
He noted that workers' unions have represented that the minimum pension may be enhanced linked to inflation through an appropriate mechanism and suggested that affordable healthcare support for pensioners and spouses also be considered.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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