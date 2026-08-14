EPFO higher pension claims: Here's how members can track their status using app, portal, SMS, missed call—Stepwise guide

EPFO has issued 149,806 pension orders for higher contributions to retired applicants with aim to provide greater benefits linked to actual wages, MoS Shobha Karandlaje told Parliament. Here's how beneficiaries can check status of their claims… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Aug 2026, 04:20 PM IST
EPFO has issued 149,806 pension orders for higher contributions to retired applicants with aim to provide greater benefits linked to actual wages.
EPFO has issued 149,806 pension orders for higher contributions to retired applicants with aim to provide greater benefits linked to actual wages. (Representative Image)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants in line following the November 2022 Supreme Court order, PTI reported.

This was shared by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a written reply to Lok Sabha this week. The orders come following the apex court's direction to the Centre to facilitate higher contribution to the pension scheme as per their actual wage so that members can get higher benefit.

‘Consider enhancing minimum pension benefits’

A day later, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman asked the Centre to also consider enhancing minimum pension benefits through a special mention in the house, PTI reported. He stated that “statutory minimum pension remains 1,000 while the cost of food, medicines and healthcare has increased substantially over the years”.

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Seeking to draw the government's attention to the issue of “millions of retired workers across the country”, Laxman said there is a need to strengthen social security under EPS.

He noted that workers' unions have represented that the minimum pension may be enhanced linked to inflation through an appropriate mechanism and suggested that affordable healthcare support for pensioners and spouses also be considered.

EPFO: Pension scheme disbursal in numbers

  • The ministry received 15,24,365 claims under contribution for higher wages for higher pension, as per the MoS. Of which, 11,595 were pending till 5 August.
  • As of 31 March, the total number of pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is 85,84,604; and total disbursed under EPS till 31 March is 15,819.28 crore.

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  • The minister informed the House that the EPS 1995 has been superseded by EPS 2026. “The government is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the fund and the future liabilities thereon,” she added.
  • The government is providing a minimum pension of 1,000 per month to the pensioners under the EPS 1995. For this, 1.16% of wages is provided annually towards EPS to the EPFO by the Centre. For the contribution, employers provide 8.33% of wages up to 15,000 per month.
  • All benefits under the scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of EPS, 1995, she added.

How EPFO members can track claims — Umang app

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).

Also Read | EPFO: Employee Pension Scheme rules, features and key FAQs, explained
  • After signing in, search for EPFO under the “All Services” section and on the main service page, tap on “Employee Centric Services”.
  • Select the option labelled “Track Claim” (sometimes listed under “General Services” as “Know Your Claim Status”).
  • Input your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) and click Get OTP.
  • Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click Login or Submit.
  • Your screen will display all claims made under that UAN. Click on a specific Claim ID to see detailed information, including the Tracking ID, Claim Type, and current Claim Status.

Track EPF claim — Using portal

  • Log in to the portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.
  • Click Online Services in the top navigation bar and select Track Claim Status.
  • Your Tracking ID, Form Type, and current status will appear.

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Track EPF claim — SMS

To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number (linked with UAN) to 7738299899 in the following format:

  • EPFOHO (space) UAN (space) Language code
  • Example — EPFOHO 123456789012 BEN

The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali).

You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.

Track claim — Missed call, toll-free call

  • Give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425 to receive an automated reply with claim status or account details.
  • Or call the EPFO's toll-free number: 1800 118 005 or 1800 114 470 and ask for the status.

Key Takeaways
  • EPFO has issued over 149,000 pension payment orders for higher contributions.
  • Members can track their pension claims via SMS, apps, and online portals.
  • There's a growing call for enhancing the statutory minimum pension to reflect rising living costs.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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