EPFO: Higher pension or bigger provident fund balance? Key things to consider before rejigging your EPF, EPS mix3 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
EPFO: Subscribers opting for higher pensions will get three months to give their consent for diverting additional contributions or dues under the EPS
EPFO news: If you are a private sector employee, you have time till June 26, to opt for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Although the taxpayers have a sufficient window to opt for the higher pension under EPS. But they should note that choosing the higher pension option means a lower EPF contribution which may result in an overall smaller EPF corpus at withdrawal upon retirement.
