Higher pension planning: Why your salary and PF records need to be in order

Girish Rowjee
4 min read1 Oct 2026, 12:54 PM IST
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Higher-pension calculations depend on eligible pensionable wages and applicable EPS rules, not simply gross salary or cost to company.(Pixabay)
Summary
The quality of payroll systems and record-keeping practices implemented today will directly impact pension entitlements that employees claim 20 or 30 years from now.

When the Supreme Court ruled on 4 November 2022 that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members could opt for a pension calculated on actual salaries instead of the erstwhile 15,000 ceiling, it appeared to be a straightforward win for retirement planning.

The court permitted employees who had contributed to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) on wages exceeding the statutory ceiling to now receive a pension based on their actual salary. Eligible members were given until 11 July 2023 to submit their applications for this higher pension option.

What has emerged since that deadline tells a different story. Thousands of applications have been rejected or remain stuck in processing, not because employees lack entitlement, but because of missing, inaccurate, or incomplete salary and provident fund records spanning decades of employment.

The Bombay high court addressed this issue on 18 April 2026, ruling on six cases where the EPFO rejected higher pension applications solely due to employer non-cooperation with documentation requests. The court stated that the EPFO cannot "mechanically reject" claims when employees have fulfilled all conditions, simply because employers failed to provide requested documents.

This judgement has exposed a fundamental problem: the pension you receive decades from now depends on the accuracy of payroll records being created today.

Also Read | New EPF wage ceiling: What changes for your PF, pension and insurance

Why salary records determine your pension amount?

The higher pension calculation hinges on your basic salary plus dearness allowance (DA) and retaining allowance. This is not your gross salary or cost-to-company figure, but the sum of two specific components that form the statutory wage for provident fund (PF) purposes.

An employee earns 50,000 each month. This includes a basic salary of 20,000 and a DA of 5,000, with the remaining 25,000 coming from other components.

For PF calculations, the relevant amount is 25,000. Under the higher-pension option, the employer contributes 9.49% of this amount.

However, an issue used to occur when salary structures were inconsistently categorized over time. An organization would classify certain allowances as part of the basic salary in one year, only to later move those allowances into special pay during a compensation restructuring. Each such change led to altering the PF contribution base, and these alterations had to be accurately documented in EPFO records.

When an employee applies for a higher pension after retirement, the EPFO examines contribution records across the entire working life. Unexplained fluctuations in the contribution base or discrepancies between salary slips and EPFO statements trigger scrutiny and potential rejection.

From a payroll and compliance standpoint, the higher pension issue exposes many critical vulnerabilities in how organizations maintain employee records.

First, Indian payroll systems break down compensation into basic salary, DA, house rent allowance (HRA), special allowances, and other parts. For PF purposes, the contribution base includes basic salary plus DA and retaining allowance. Had the organization categorized salary components inconsistently over time, it could have created problems when calculating salaries for pension purposes.

Second, when companies merge, acquire others, or restructure, keeping employee records consistent becomes difficult. This can lead to fragmented documentation.

Third, the timeline involved is unprecedented. For employees who started working in the 1980s or 1990s, it is difficult to recreate correct salary and contribution records because digital record-keeping was limited or not available. Every change in salary, promotion, or job transfer needs to be accurately recorded in the PF records, along with the right adjustments to the contribution amounts.

Also Read | EPS rules explained: Eligibility, withdrawal and pension

What must employees and employers do now?

While there are certain actions that employees can undertake, such as downloading and verifying their UAN statement monthly and raising concerns with human resources for discrepancies, maintaining a personal archive of salary documentation, verifying PF contributions after every salary revision, and obtaining documentation (Form 11) when changing employers, there are certain things that fall under the employer’s responsibility.

Automated validation of PF contribution calculations: Payroll systems should automatically calculate contributions based on defined salary structures and flag manual overrides for review. This ensures that contributions align with the salary disbursed.

Long-term retention policies for payroll data: Employee records should be retained for the duration of employment plus several decades beyond retirement. Modern full-suite human resource management systems provide this capability.

Regular compliance audits of PF remittances: Internal audits must confirm that contributions to the EPFO align with payroll salary records, particularly for employees earning above the statutory wage ceiling.

Documentation protocols for salary structure changes: Document salary changes, promotions, or adjustments clearly. Include effective dates, previous and new salary details, updated PF contribution bases, and approval authorities.

Preservation of statutory forms: Forms 3A, 6A, 11, and joint declarations under Paragraph 26(6) must be kept as permanent records. One cannot recreate these documents years later, and they are needed for processing higher pension claims.

The quality of payroll systems and record-keeping practices implemented today will directly impact pension entitlements that employees claim 20 or 30 years from now. A missing form from 2018 can result in the rejection of an application in 2048. This has changed payroll compliance from a monthly statutory obligation into a decades-long commitment to maintaining verifiable, accurate employee records.

Girish Rowjee is co-founder and chief executive of greytHR.

Also Read | Inflation-linked health cover: what you need to know

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