Higher pension planning: Why your salary and PF records need to be in order

When the Supreme Court ruled on 4 November 2022 that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members could opt for a pension calculated on actual salaries instead of the erstwhile ₹15,000 ceiling, it appeared to be a straightforward win for retirement planning.
The court permitted employees who had contributed to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) on wages exceeding the statutory ceiling to now receive a pension based on their actual salary. Eligible members were given until 11 July 2023 to submit their applications for this higher pension option.