EPFO: Don't know how to claim provident fund, pension online after EPF member's death? Check stepwise guide for families

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. Notably, members can opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF) over and above the contribution limits, if their basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF — marking the third consecutive time the provident fund has delivered such returns.
Today, look at how the family, nominees or legal heirs of EPF subscribers can claim provident fund savings, pension payout and insurance benefit after the member's death. Claims will have to be made offline or online through the official portal only, because this service is not yet rolled out on the Umang mobile app.
In case of death of the account holder, family can apply for provident fund, pension and insurance withdrawal online using the portal. You will need the following details / documents:
Claimants will have to fill the following forms for each application of provident fund, pension and insurance:
The EPFO payout is given to family members in equal shares. The retirement fund body defines family as spouse and children. In case the deceased member does not have spouse or children, then the payout is given to the dependent parents.
Notably, as per the EPFO's rules, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family (including dependent parents), they can nominate any person(s) of choice. However, if the member subsequently acquires a family, there is need for fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.
The rules allow an unmarried member or member with no living spouse and/or an eligible child to nominate their sibling for PF and pension.
Further, in case there are no eligible family members and no nominees, the sum is payable to the person(s) who are legally entitled to it.
unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/no-auth/nomineeAppForm
Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. In case the screen displays: “Members’ service details are required against all service records”, this means the past employment data is incomplete. To resolve this:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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