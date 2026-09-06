EPFO: Don't know how to claim provident fund, pension online after EPF member's death? Check stepwise guide for families

EPFO: Today, we take a look at how the family (nominees or legal heirs) of subscribers can claim their provident fund (EPF) savings, pension payout (EPS) and insurance benefit (EDLI) after the member's death.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published6 Sep 2026, 09:45 PM IST
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The EPFO defines family as spouse and children and in case a deceased member is unmarried and has no children, the payout is given to dependent parents.
The EPFO defines family as spouse and children and in case a deceased member is unmarried and has no children, the payout is given to dependent parents. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. Notably, members can opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF) over and above the contribution limits, if their basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF — marking the third consecutive time the provident fund has delivered such returns.

Today, look at how the family, nominees or legal heirs of EPF subscribers can claim provident fund savings, pension payout and insurance benefit after the member's death. Claims will have to be made offline or online through the official portal only, because this service is not yet rolled out on the Umang mobile app.

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What documents do you need to submit?

In case of death of the account holder, family can apply for provident fund, pension and insurance withdrawal online using the portal. You will need the following details / documents:

  • Deceased EPF member’s 12-digit UAN
  • Beneficiary’s Aadhaar, name, and date of birth (as declared in e-Nomination)
  • Death certificate of member (PDF, max 2MB)
  • Bank proof of beneficiary, cancelled cheque or passbook (PDF, max 2MB)

What are the forms required to be filled?

Claimants will have to fill the following forms for each application of provident fund, pension and insurance:

  • Form 20 for lumpsum withdrawal of member PF.
  • Form 10D for pension claim.
  • Form 5IF for EDLI life insurance benefit for family.

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Who is considered ‘family’ for payment of PF, pension?

The EPFO payout is given to family members in equal shares. The retirement fund body defines family as spouse and children. In case the deceased member does not have spouse or children, then the payout is given to the dependent parents.

Notably, as per the EPFO's rules, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family (including dependent parents), they can nominate any person(s) of choice. However, if the member subsequently acquires a family, there is need for fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.

The rules allow an unmarried member or member with no living spouse and/or an eligible child to nominate their sibling for PF and pension.

Further, in case there are no eligible family members and no nominees, the sum is payable to the person(s) who are legally entitled to it.

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EPFO: Online process to claim PF, pension, insurance — Stepwise guide

  • Visit the official EPFO members portal here:

unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/no-auth/nomineeAppForm

  • On the form, enter the deceased member’s UAN, beneficiary’s Aadhaar, name, date of birth, and captcha and click “Get Authorisation PIN”
  • You will receive an OTP to the member's linked mobile number, which has to be filled and validated.
  • Next step is to select and fill the death claim
  • Review employee details, enter the date of death, and upload the death certificate
  • Complete contact and address information
  • Choose from the three claim options as applicable. The options are as follows:
  1. PF withdrawal — Form 20 (Lump sum withdrawal)
  2. Pension claim — Form 10D (Monthly pension after retirement)
  3. Insurance claim — Form 5IF (EDLI life insurance benefit for family)
  • Enter your bank details and upload the cancelled cheque for each claim.
  • Submit with OTP sent to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Also Read | EPF partial withdrawal rules, how to make claims — Stepwise guide

Facing errors during claim? Here's what to do

Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. In case the screen displays: “Members’ service details are required against all service records”, this means the past employment data is incomplete. To resolve this:

  • Click on ‘View’ and then navigate to Service History to correct any gaps.
  • Ask previous employers to update records via DSC.
  • If unavailable, submit a Joint Declaration to the EPFO office or raise a complaint on EPFiGMS with proof like salary slips and a death certificate.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyProvident FundPensionInsuranceEPFO
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