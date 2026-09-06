EPFO: Don't know how to claim provident fund, pension online after EPF member's death? Check stepwise guide for families

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. Notably, members can opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF) over and above the contribution limits, if their basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed ₹15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF — marking the third consecutive time the provident fund has delivered such returns.

Today, look at how the family, nominees or legal heirs of EPF subscribers can claim provident fund savings, pension payout and insurance benefit after the member's death. Claims will have to be made offline or online through the official portal only, because this service is not yet rolled out on the Umang mobile app.

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What documents do you need to submit? In case of death of the account holder, family can apply for provident fund, pension and insurance withdrawal online using the portal. You will need the following details / documents:

Deceased EPF member’s 12-digit UAN

Beneficiary’s Aadhaar, name, and date of birth (as declared in e-Nomination)

Death certificate of member (PDF, max 2MB)

Bank proof of beneficiary, cancelled cheque or passbook (PDF, max 2MB) What are the forms required to be filled? Claimants will have to fill the following forms for each application of provident fund, pension and insurance:

Form 20 for lumpsum withdrawal of member PF.

Form 10D for pension claim.

Form 5IF for EDLI life insurance benefit for family.

Who is considered ‘family’ for payment of PF, pension? The EPFO payout is given to family members in equal shares. The retirement fund body defines family as spouse and children. In case the deceased member does not have spouse or children, then the payout is given to the dependent parents.

Notably, as per the EPFO's rules, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family (including dependent parents), they can nominate any person(s) of choice. However, if the member subsequently acquires a family, there is need for fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.

The rules allow an unmarried member or member with no living spouse and/or an eligible child to nominate their sibling for PF and pension.

Further, in case there are no eligible family members and no nominees, the sum is payable to the person(s) who are legally entitled to it.

EPFO: Online process to claim PF, pension, insurance — Stepwise guide Visit the official EPFO members portal here: unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/no-auth/nomineeAppForm

On the form, enter the deceased member’s UAN, beneficiary’s Aadhaar, name, date of birth, and captcha and click “Get Authorisation PIN”

You will receive an OTP to the member's linked mobile number, which has to be filled and validated.

Next step is to select and fill the death claim

Review employee details, enter the date of death, and upload the death certificate

Complete contact and address information

Choose from the three claim options as applicable. The options are as follows: PF withdrawal — Form 20 (Lump sum withdrawal) Pension claim — Form 10D (Monthly pension after retirement) Insurance claim — Form 5IF (EDLI life insurance benefit for family) Enter your bank details and upload the cancelled cheque for each claim.

Submit with OTP sent to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Facing errors during claim? Here's what to do Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. In case the screen displays: “Members’ service details are required against all service records”, this means the past employment data is incomplete. To resolve this: