EPFO: Want to file a grievance with the retirement fund body? Here's a stepwise guide for EPF members

The retirement fund body, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is offering EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) at 8.25% interest this quarter for salaried citizens.

Notably, subscribers are eligible to open an EPF account if their basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000 and can add VPF option if basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month. The scheme functions through joint contributions from both the employer and employee, wherein you receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' up to 12% contribution (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to ₹2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

Today, we look at how you can file a grievance with the retirement fund body:

EPFO: Want to file a grievance? Here's a stepwise guide A complainant can lodge their grievance online directly here — https://epfigms.gov.in using their UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

You must enter the required details, including the grievance category and description, along with uploading supporting documents.

Once submitted, the complaint is forwarded to the concerned provident fund office linked to its UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

If you do not have a UAN / Establishment / PPO number your grievance can be registered in the ‘Others’ category by filling details of the particular provident fund office that is being addressed.

After successfully lodging the grievance, a unique registration number will be generated and sent to your mobile number or email address. You can track the status or disposal of the grievance through this registration number.

You can use the portal to add supporting documents pertaining to the grievance and the EPFO offices can also ask for more documents and seek further inputs from the complainant. EPFO: Toll-free number, social media handles According to the official website, the authority's toll-free number is not accessible, but services “will resume shortly”.

It directed subscribers to contact the EPFO through official social media handles on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) — socialepfo, the EPFO's Quora page, or through the website — https://epfigms.gov.in

Trouble with employer contributions? FAQs answered Contribution has been recovered from my wages, but the employer had not paid this to the EPF. What is the remedy? The EPFO will invoke penal provisions of the EPS Act 1995 to recover the dues from the employer. A complaint can be lodged with the police under section 406 / 409 of the Indian Penal Code by the organisation for action against such employers.

What will be the effect of non-payment of PF dues by an employer? How is a member affected by this? The Provident Fund amount due to the member will be paid only to the extent of the amount realised from the employer. Further, an employer is prohibited from recovering any outstanding dues from the PF amount payable to a member.

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What are the measures by which the PF amount is recovered from a defaulting employer? This is done through attachment of bank accounts, realisation of dues from debtors, attachment and sale of properties, arrest and detention of the employer. Action is taken under Section 406 / 409 of IPC and Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code. Prosecution is done under section 14 of the EPF and MP Act,1952.

How are members informed of non-payment of contributions by employer? The Annual Provident Fund statement of account / member passbook will indicate the amount paid by the employer. The default period in a year is thus made known to the members. In the current scenario if the member has activated their UAN the non-payment / payment of contributions can be verified every month through the e-passbook. Currently, members also receive SMS on their registered mobile phones on credit of monthly contribution into their PF account.

What happens when an employer becomes insolvent? In case where an employer becomes insolvent or when a company is wound up, the contributions will be paid in priority over other debts, according to the EPFO website.

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