EPFO: How to file nomination for your provident fund account online? Who can be nominee? Check steps here…

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed, secure, long-term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals. The Ministry of Finance ratified 8.25% interest rate for EPF and voluntary PF (VPF) in FY26 for the third consecutive term.
Notably, the EPF Organisation has made it mandatory for members to update their nomination details and know-your-customer (KYC) information to complete any online claims, balance updates via passbook and other digital services.
When it comes to the nomination process, subscribers can add nominee(s) for their account either online or offline. Today, we take a look at who is considered a valid nominee, how to file e-nomination, and other important FAQs.
In order to add or update your nomination details offline, a subscriber must visit the nearest EPFO office, fill out and submit form No-2. This form allows you to submit family and nomination details for the EPF, Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI).
Keep in mind that only Aadhaar-verified UAN holders can file e-nomination. This is because the service is only available after logging in to the EPFO's official portal using your UAN and password.
Further, once you have uploaded all the valid details, members are required to validate the process through e-sign by entering their Aadhaar number and clicking on the verify button. You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, which can be used to save and submit the nomination process.
Overall, spouse and children are defined as “family” for the pension fund. So, their names should be added to the family list. Notably, married subscribers are required to add their spouse even if they do not wish to nominate their husband/wife under PF.
Thus, according to the EPFO rules, for male subscribers, eligible nominees are — spouse, child (married and unmarried), dependent parents, and the widow of a son and children. And for female subscribers, eligible nominees are husband, children (married or unmarried), dependent parents, spouse’s dependent parents and the widow of a son and children.
For those who are unmarried and have no children, the EPFO allows nomination of person / people as they choose. However, this is conditional, and if the member subsequently acquires a family, such nomination shall forthwith be deemed to be invalid, and the member shall make a fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.
Thus, in practice, an unmarried member can nominate their sibling for PF, pension and insurance.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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