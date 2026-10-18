EPFO: How to check status, EPF account passbook on official portal, Umang app, SMS, Missed Call, WhatsApp—Stepwise guide

Here's how EPFO members can check their provident fund balance, view and download their account passbook and track claims through the official portal, Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp or missed calls services. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Oct 2026, 10:39 AM IST
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EPFO members can check their provident fund balance, view and download their account passbook and track claims through the official portal, Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp or missed calls services.
EPFO members can check their provident fund balance, view and download their account passbook and track claims through the official portal, Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp or missed calls services. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF). Marking the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns.

Today, we look at how EPF members can check their employees provident fund balance EPF account passbook, download their passbook for the account or track the status of their application can do so using the official portal, Umang mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facilities.

Please note that for newly activated UANs, passbook is available only after few hours of the account becoming active. New members will thus have to wait to view their contributions and balance details.

Also Read | DA news: Telangana, Sikkim, Kerala—List of states with dearness allowance hikes

Want to check EPF balance? Here's a stepwise guide

  • Log into the EPFO member portal and click on ‘View’ in the top bar
  • Select ‘Passbook’ from the drop-down options and it will redirect you to the passbook portal
  • Login here using your UAN and password
  • Once logged in you can view your passbook for monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned, besides the total balance accumulated.
  • The passbook will show multiple Member IDs for each company you have worked at. Select the Member ID of the company you want to check.
  • You can save and download a copy for offline by clicking on ‘Download PDF’ on the top right of the e-passbook.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: DA merger to salary hike — Top 5 employee demands

Steps to view, download EPF passbook on Umang app

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for ‘EPFO’ and navigate to ‘Employee Centric Services’.
  • From the options click on ‘View Passbook’, enter your UAN and verify with OTP.
  • Select the Member ID of the company you want to check to view PF balance, monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned.
  • To download a copy, tap on ‘Download’ or ‘Download Passbook’ on the screen and select the time period for which you want information and save the file as a PDF on your phone / tablet.

Also Read | DA news: Differences between DA, DR and HRA salary components, explained

How to check passbook using SMS, missed call?

  • EPF members can check their EPF balance by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call disconnects automatically and you will receive an SMS with details of your PF balance.
  • Members can also opt to send SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number to check balance and last contribution. This must be done in the following format: EPFOHO <12-digit UAN> LANGUAGE
  • Further, you can also choose to speak to a live agent on the EPFO's toll-free 24x7 helpline number here — 1800-118-005.

Also Read | EPFO explains new rules for EPF advances: Check withdrawal limits, forms

How to use WhatsApp services explained

The EPF's WhatsApp services are expected to offer 24/7 access, with automated systems handling repetitive queries on basic account-related requests round the clock.

Members can type ‘Hello’ to EPFO's registered, tick mark verified WhatsApp number, to initiate conversation. You can join the channel by clicking here — https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y

Members will be able to check their EPF balance, view the last five transactions made, track your EPF account claim status and access other important services through the messaging platform. You can also choose to receive messages from the EPFO on their mobile number registered with it.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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