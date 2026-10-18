EPFO: How to check status, EPF account passbook on official portal, Umang app, SMS, Missed Call, WhatsApp—Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF). Marking the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns.
Today, we look at how EPF members can check their employees provident fund balance EPF account passbook, download their passbook for the account or track the status of their application can do so using the official portal, Umang mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facilities.
Please note that for newly activated UANs, passbook is available only after few hours of the account becoming active. New members will thus have to wait to view their contributions and balance details.
The EPF's WhatsApp services are expected to offer 24/7 access, with automated systems handling repetitive queries on basic account-related requests round the clock.
Members can type ‘Hello’ to EPFO's registered, tick mark verified WhatsApp number, to initiate conversation. You can join the channel by clicking here — https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y
Members will be able to check their EPF balance, view the last five transactions made, track your EPF account claim status and access other important services through the messaging platform. You can also choose to receive messages from the EPFO on their mobile number registered with it.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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