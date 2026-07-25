EPFO: How members can check provident fund, pension claim status using portal, Umang app, SMS or missed call

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.
Today, look at how EPF subscribers can check their claim status — for provident fund withdrawal, transfer, or pension fund — in real-time using the official portal and government's Umang mobile application, SMS and missed call options.
Your screen will display all claims made under that UAN. Click on a specific Claim ID to see detailed information, including the Tracking ID, Claim Type, and current Claim Status.
To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number (linked with UAN) to 7738299899 in the following format:
The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali).
You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.
To check claim using missed call or toll-free call method
Further, EPF members who applied for a higher pension under EPS 1995 can also check their claim status on the Umang app and portal, as follows:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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