EPFO: How members can check provident fund, pension claim status using portal, Umang app, SMS or missed call

EPFO: Today, look at how EPF subscribers can check their claim status — for provident fund withdrawal, transfer, or pension fund — in real-time using the official portal, Umang mobile app, SMS and missed call options.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Jul 2026, 05:53 PM IST
EPF subscribers can check their claim status — for provident fund withdrawal, transfer, or pension fund — in real-time using the official portal, Umang mobile app, SMS and missed call options.
EPF subscribers can check their claim status — for provident fund withdrawal, transfer, or pension fund — in real-time using the official portal, Umang mobile app, SMS and missed call options.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, look at how EPF subscribers can check their claim status — for provident fund withdrawal, transfer, or pension fund — in real-time using the official portal and government's Umang mobile application, SMS and missed call options.

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Check EPF claim status using Umang — Stepwise guide

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for EPFO under the “All Services” section and on the main service page, tap on “Employee Centric Services”.
  • Select the option labelled “Track Claim” (sometimes listed under “General Services” as “Know Your Claim Status”).
  • Input your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) and click Get OTP.
  • Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click Login or Submit.

Your screen will display all claims made under that UAN. Click on a specific Claim ID to see detailed information, including the Tracking ID, Claim Type, and current Claim Status.

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Check EPF claim status on EPF portal — Stepwise guide

  • Log in to the portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.
  • Click Online Services in the top navigation bar and select Track Claim Status.
  • Your Tracking ID, Form Type, and current status will appear.

Check EPF claim status using SMS, Missed Call

To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number (linked with UAN) to 7738299899 in the following format:

  • EPFOHO
  • Example — EPFOHO 123456789012 BEN

The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali).

You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how families can claim provident fund after EPF member's death

To check claim using missed call or toll-free call method

  • Give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425 to receive an automated reply with claim status or account details.
  • Or call the EPFO's toll-free number: 1800 118 005 or 1800 114 470 and ask for the status.

Here's how to track pension under EPS 1995

Further, EPF members who applied for a higher pension under EPS 1995 can also check their claim status on the Umang app and portal, as follows:

  • Open the Umang app, search for “EPFO” and navigate to Pensioner Services — Select “Download Pension Payment Order (EPS-95)” — Enter your PPO number and date of birth — Verify using OTP — Download your PPO in PDF format. (Note: This option is not available across all regions).
  • On the portal navigate to “Online Calculator for knowing the amount of your Pension” — Click on “Frequently Asked Questions” (English or Hindi) — then click on “Track Application Status” on the left side of the screen. You will be prompted to fill the acknowledgement number, UAN, or PPO Number, and captcha.
  • Tick the consent and validate OTP to view your application status.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how to transfer old provident fund to new account — Stepwise guide

EPFO: How long does it take to settle claims?

  • Online claims with complete KYC settle in 7-10 working days (but approval time depends on employer response and EPFO verification cycles).
  • Offline claims can take up to 20 days.
  • EPFO sends SMS alerts when the status changes. If it’s not settled in 20 days, you can raise a complaint at epfigms.gov.in.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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