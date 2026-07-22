EPFO: Here's how EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund to a new account — Check stepwise guide

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, how to merge their PF accounts and what to do if they have multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs).

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published22 Jul 2026, 09:27 PM IST
For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest for both EPF and VPF, marking the third consecutive time this rate has been offered on provident fund.
For FY26, the Centre ratified 8.25% interest for both EPF and VPF, marking the third consecutive time this rate has been offered on provident fund.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can transfer their old provident fund collection to a new account, how to merge their PF accounts and what to do if they have multiple Universal Account Numbers (UANs).

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Current rates set in 2017 says NC-JCM, demands HRA revision

How to transfer old PF to new account: Stepwise guide

An EPF subscriber, especially those enrolled before 2014, may have multiple EPF accounts from switching jobs. It is better to transfer the funds to maintain continuous services and tax benefits rather than withdrawing the funds. It is thus advised that members use the EPFO portal or Umang app to do so.

Check how you can complete this process, as follows:

  • Visit the EPFO's official portal and log in
  • Go to online services and click on the “One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)” option.
  • Navigate to the “Request for Transfer of Account” option under the Employee Centric Services tab.
  • Fill in your UAN number and click “Get Detail” — Select establishment (pick from your PF number that you want to merge or transfer funds from)
  • Submit and verify with OTP
  • Once done, you can track the status through the Online Services “Track Claim Status” option.

Also Read | DA hike: Bengal to implement 7th CPC, bridge dearness allowance gap this fiscal

EPF: What to do if you have two UANs?

In case you have multiple EPF accounts, there are two approaches you can take:

  • Email uanepf@epfindia.gov.in with both UANs.
  • The EPFO will verify and blocks the older account.
  • You can then file a transfer claim to move funds to the active account.

OR

  • Request a transfer through your employer.
  • The EPFO’s system will identify the duplicate during routine checks, deactivate the old UAN, and link the old Member ID to your active account automatically.

Also Read | Talliki Vandanam 2026: Students get ₹13,000 benefit; how to check payment status

EPF credit, interest rate, withdrawal limits: Highlights

  • EPF and VPF contributions offered 8.25% interest for FY2025-26 — the third consecutive time it has offered this rate.
  • In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime.
  • Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes.
  • There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present.
  • Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.
  • When it comes to withdrawal of funds, as per the mandate, EPFO subscribers must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times.
  • This means that you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal.
  • For example, a subscriber with 2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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