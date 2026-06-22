EPFO: Here's how to use Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp and missed call options for employees' provident fund updates

EPFO: We explain how you can check your employees' provident fund account balance, EPF account balance or track status of your application through Umang app, SMS / messages, WhatsApp, or missed call.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Jun 2026, 03:54 PM IST
EPFO members can download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using your registered mobile number.
EPFO members can download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using your registered mobile number.(Representative Image)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) operates India's provident fund and pension fund scheme, through joint contributions from both employers and employees. You receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.

You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000, and you can add the VPF option if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month. It provides 8.25% interest (this quarter) for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Meet Chairperson Ranjana Desai and other members

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

Today, we explain how you can check your PF balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of your application through the Umang app, SMS or WhatsApp, or the missed call facility.

Check EPF balance via the Umang app

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using your registered mobile number.

Also Read | FDs for senior citizens: Banks offer up to 8.25% interest — Check SBI, HDFC Bank
  • Search for EPFO and go to ‘Employee Centric Services’.
  • Navigate to the ‘Track Claim’ option from the list and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and click ‘Get OTP’.
  • As you enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, you can click ‘login’ and get access to all of your EPF-related details.

Check EPF balance via WhatsApp

  • Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number (differs based on local office, i.e. Central Delhi: 8178457507, South Delhi: 9717547174), which is verified by a green Tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with the EPFO.

Also Read | DA hike: Bengal announces 20% increase in dearness allowance for state employees
  • All communication will be in the local/vernacular language, enabling members to engage with EPFO more comfortably in their language.
  • Members will have 24/7 access, and the automated systems can handle repetitive queries around the clock.

Check EPF balance via Missed call

  • Use your EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425.
  • The call will automatically get disconnected after two rings, and the customer will not incur any cost.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Here's the formula used to calculate your DA hike, explained
  • Following this, the subscriber will be able to find out the details of the last contribution and the provident fund balance.

Check EPF balance via text message — SMS

  • You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number: 7738299899.
  • You can access the SMS in multiple languages, including English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Check EPF balance via the official website

  • Visit the EPFO India website and click on ‘Services’ from the menu options. Further select ‘For Employees’ from the drop-down options.
  • Next, click on ‘Know Your Claim Status’, which will promptly open a new window where you can enter your UAN, password and captcha.
  • Once you submit these details, you can log in to your account.
  • After logging in, you’ll be able to view your claim status on your dashboard.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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