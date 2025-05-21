EPFO: How to apply for partial withdrawal? A step-by-step guide

If you have a large Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) corpus, you could opt for the partial withdrawal in case the need arises such as buying a house or wedding of a daughter. The permission of partial withdrawal is typically given subject to meeting certain criteria.

In order for PF partial withdrawal, an employee is meant to fill form number 31. However, subscribers must meet the following conditions.

EPFO partial withdrawal: 4 conditions to be met A. Member should have activated his universal account number and the mobile number that is used for activating UAN should be functional.

B. Aadhaar number should be seeded in EPFO database and OTP based facility should be available for verifying eKYC from UIDAI while submitting the claim.

C. Member's bank account along with IFSC code should be seeded in EPFO database.

D. PAN should be seeded in EPFO database in PF final settlement claims in case his service is less than 5 years.

E. Additionally, a member's date of joining should be available in the EPFO database.

Documents required A member is not supposed to give any supporting document while preferring online PF part withdrawal cases, shows EPF India website. In fact, a member's act of preferring the advance claim online is taken as self- declaration for having applied for the same.

These are different types of advances: 1. When the subscriber has housing loan/ purchase of site/house/flat or for construction/addition

2. Lockout or closure of factory

3. When there is illness of member or family

4. Marriage of self/son/daughter/brother/sister

5. Post matriculation education of children

6. When there is a natural calamity

7. Cut in electricity in establishment

8. Purchasing equipment by physically handicapped

Additionally, subscribers can also opt for partial loans one year before retirement (when the age is above 54 years) and for investment in Varistha Pension Bima Yojana (when the age is above 55 years).

Steps for online claim 1. You can login to the member interface using UAN credentials.

2. Check that KYC and service eligibility conditions mentioned against UAN are factually correct and complete.

3. Now you can opt for the relevant claim i.e., partial (form 31) or full (form 19).

4. Finally, you need to authenticate using OTP received against the mobile registered with UIDAI to complete the online claim submission