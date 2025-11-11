How to check your EPF balance and track claim status online: A complete step-by-step guide

EPFO: If you are an EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) subscriber, checking your balance or tracking the status of your application is quite straightforward. You can do this through several methods — on the web, via the Umang app, or by SMS.

Let’s understand how each method works.

On the website: First, visit the official EPFO India website. Go to the ‘Services’ section located on the extreme left-hand corner of the blue ribbon at the top. From the drop-down menu, select ‘For Employees’ as shown in the image below.

One can check the claim status on the EPFO's website

Next, under the ‘Services’ section, click on ‘Know Your Claim Status’. A new window will open, prompting you to enter your UAN, password, and captcha. Once you submit these details, you can log in to your account. After logging in, you’ll be able to view your claim status on your dashboard.

On the Umang app: You can calculate the status of your claim on the Umang app as well.

I. Download the Umang app on your smartphone and log in by using your registered mobile number.

II. Search for EPFO and go to ‘Employee Centric Services’.

III. Go to the ‘Track Claim’ option from the list.

IV. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and click ‘Get OTP’.

V. As you enter OTP sent to your registered mobile number, you can click ‘login’.

VI. Now you would be able to access all the details.

Text message for PF balance: Members can also check their balance and latest PF contribution with EPFO by sending a text message to the mobile number: 77382 99899.

Significantly, this must be sent from the mobile number registered with UAN. The required text of the message is this: ‘EPFOHO UAN’, and it needs to be sent to 77382 99899.

Notably, this provision is available not only in English and Hindi but also in other regional languages such as Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali.