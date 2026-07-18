EPFO: Here's how to link your Aadhaar with UAN using the Umang app — Stepwise guide

EPFO: Aadhaar linking is mandatory for several EPF services. Today, we check how EPF subscribers can link Aadhaar with their Universal Account Number (UAN) using the government's Umang mobile app.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Jul 2026, 08:27 PM IST
EPFO: Aadhaar linking to UAN is mandatory for several EPF services. Subscribers can do so with the Umang app.
EPFO: Aadhaar linking to UAN is mandatory for several EPF services. Subscribers can do so with the Umang app. (Hemant Mishra / Mint / File Photo)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are allowed to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.

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Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can link complete Aadhaar linking with their EPFO Universal Account Number (UAN) using the government's Umang mobile application.

Link Aadhaar with UAN from Umang — Stepwise guide

The EPF mandates Aadhaar linking for services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, and settlement claims. While usually done by the employer, here's how you can complete the Aadhaar seeding using the Umang app:

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, select the “EPFO” option and navigate to “e-KYC Services”.
  • From there select “Aadhaar Seeding” to open a window where you can enter your UAN.

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  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, which you will have to enter along with your Aadhaar details.
  • A second OTP verification will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile/email.
  • Verify and upon successful validation, your Aadhaar will be linked to your UAN and updated in the EPFO database, usually within one day.

How to check status on EPFO portal

  • Log in to the EPFO member portal using your UAN and password.
  • On the homepage, click on “profile information” on right side of the screen.
  • If successfully linked, you will see your masked Aadhaar number followed by the text “Verified”.

Notably, the EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and generation of new number through the portal and shifted both services to its Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) requirement.

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The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable.

EPF credit, interest rate, tax benefit, withdrawal limits: Highlights

  • The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be complete by 15 July this year. This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.
  • In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.
  • When it comes to withdrawal of funds, as per the mandate, EPFO subscribers of the must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with 2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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