EPFO: Here's how to link your Aadhaar with UAN using the Umang app — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
Members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are allowed to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.
Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can link complete Aadhaar linking with their EPFO Universal Account Number (UAN) using the government's Umang mobile application.
The EPF mandates Aadhaar linking for services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, and settlement claims. While usually done by the employer, here's how you can complete the Aadhaar seeding using the Umang app:
Notably, the EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and generation of new number through the portal and shifted both services to its Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) requirement.
The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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