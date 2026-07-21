EPFO: Here's how to retrieve your forgotten UAN using the official portal and Umang app — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund offers a secure retirement savings option for Indian salaried individuals offering an 8.25% interest rate for FY26. Here's how EPF subscribers can retrieve their UAN via the EPFO portal or Umang app.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Jul 2026, 06:33 PM IST
EPF offers a secure retirement savings option for salaried individuals. Subscribers can retrieve their UAN via the EPFO portal or Umang app.
EPF offers a secure retirement savings option for salaried individuals. Subscribers can retrieve their UAN via the EPFO portal or Umang app. (Photo by Priyanka Parashar / Mint)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

The Finance Ministry has ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be complete by 15 July this year. This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.

Also Read | Dearness allowance for pensioners — Dearness Relief explained

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can retrieve their forgotten Universal Account Number (UAN) using the official portal or the government's Umang mobile application.

Here's how to retrieve forgotten UAN — Stepwise guide

You can retrieve your UAN using basic details on the portal, as follows:

  • Login to the EPFO members portal
  • Navigate to the “Know Your UAN” page
  • Enter mobile number, select ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID), enter the required details and captcha.
  • It will prompt for OTP, which has to be filled and submitted
  • If the screen displays “UAN Retrieved Successfully” that means the process is complete.
  • However, if multiple UANs appear, you have a duplicate that needs to be resolved

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Here's how to complete the process using the Umang app:

  • Open Umang and search for “EPFO”
  • Go to Employee Centric Services and select “Know Your UAN”
  • Enter your registered mobile number, captcha, and verify with OTP
  • Choose Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID to search
  • Enter your name and date of birth (according to Aadhaar card)
  • Click “Show My UAN” to view it on screen and receive it via SMS

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Here's how to use your old PF number

If you only have a PF number but don't remember your UAN, here’s how you can generate or retrieve your UAN using the Umang app:

  • Open the Umang app and search for “EPFO”
  • Go to Employee Centric Services and select “Know Your UAN”
  • Enter your mobile number and captcha, then verify with OTP
  • Choose identification method: On the verification screen, select the “Member ID” option (instead of Aadhaar or PAN) — Enter your Old PF Number (Member ID) — Fill in your Name (exactly as per EPFO records) and Date of Birth
  • Click “Show My UAN”
  • Your UAN will appear on screen, and will also be sent through SMS

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how to update your KYC online — Stepwise guide

Here’s how you can generate or retrieve your UAN using the EPFO Portal

  • Go to the UAN service page.
  • Enter Aadhaar-linked mobile number and verify OTP
  • Pick from Member ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar Card, whichever you have, enter the details and fill in the captcha.
  • Submit and verify OTP
  • Your UAN will be sent via SMS.

What does the error notice mean?

During the process, if the following error message pops-up: “ORA-20001–demographic details do not match”, this means that your Aadhaar and EPFO details are mismatched. This could be either name, spelling, date of birth, or gender.

In this scenario, you will have to first complete corrections before making any updates or changes to your EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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