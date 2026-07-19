EPFO: Here's how to update your KYC information online using the official portal — Stepwise guide

EPFO: Aadhaar linking and KYC updating is mandatory to avail several EPF services. Today, we check how EPF subscribers can update their KYC information online for their account using the retirement body's official portal.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published19 Jul 2026, 08:50 PM IST
EPFO: Aadhaar linking and KYC updating is mandatory to avail several services.
EPFO: Aadhaar linking and KYC updating is mandatory to avail several services. (iStock / Representative Photo)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be complete by 15 July this year. This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.

Also Read | DA hike: Full list of states considering Dearness Allowance increases for staff

Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can update the know-your-customer (KYC) electronically information for their account using the retirement saving fund body's official portal.

How to update KYC for EPFO account — Stepwise guide

Notably, the EPFO mandates Aadhaar linking for services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, and settlement claims. While usually done by the employer, you can complete the Aadhaar seeding using the Umang app. e-KYC to confirm your identity is also mandated and requires documents including Aadhaar, PAN card, and a bank account.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: NC-JCM's pay scale merger proposal, explained

KYC updates are mainly completed through the EPFO portal. Here's how:

  • Log in to the official EPFO website and check the left panel, click on profile information.
  • If the PAN or bank account shows “Not Available”, you will need to update this.
  • Start the process by navigating to Manage — KYC.
  • Click the Bank option and enter and confirm your bank account number. Enter your IFSC code and click Verify IFSC to confirm branch details.
  • Accept the disclaimer, click Save, and verify with an Aadhaar OTP.
  • Now, select the PAN option and enter the 10-digit number, your name as printed on the card.
  • Accept the disclaimer, click Save, and verify with an Aadhaar OTP.
  • Once submitted, bank KYC goes to your bank branch for verification first. The status then changes to ‘Pending with Employer for Digital Signing’.
  • Your employer must then approve using their DSC. This two-step process can take from seven to 10 working days. If it stays pending longer, contact HR directly.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Components of salary structure in focus, explained

Complete e-Nomination process after KYC

The mandatory nomination for your EPFO account can only be completed on the portal after your KYC has been processed. Here's how to complete this step:

  • Log in to the EPFO portal and navigate to Manage — E-Nomination.
  • Update profile details including adding a photo (size less than 100 kb) and address.
  • Next add nominee details by clicking on “Add Family Details”, including their Aadhaar, photo (size less than 100 kb), relation (spouse, child(ren), dependents), share or percentage you want each to have.
  • Click “E-sign”
  • Enter Aadhaar number or Virtual ID and complete verification.
  • The system digitally signs your nomination using Aadhaar authentication and saves it in the EPFO records.
  • Notably, you must complete the Aadhaar OTP-based e-sign to finish the process, or your nomination remains pending and is not valid.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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