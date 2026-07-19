EPFO: Here's how to update your KYC information online using the official portal — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals in India. You are eligible to open an EPF account if your basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000, and you can add the voluntary provident fund (VPF) option if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be complete by 15 July this year. This marks the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers receive 8.25% interest rate on their provident fund savings with the retirement fund body.
Today, we take a look at how EPF subscribers can update the know-your-customer (KYC) electronically information for their account using the retirement saving fund body's official portal.
Notably, the EPFO mandates Aadhaar linking for services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, and settlement claims. While usually done by the employer, you can complete the Aadhaar seeding using the Umang app. e-KYC to confirm your identity is also mandated and requires documents including Aadhaar, PAN card, and a bank account.
KYC updates are mainly completed through the EPFO portal. Here's how:
The mandatory nomination for your EPFO account can only be completed on the portal after your KYC has been processed. Here's how to complete this step:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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