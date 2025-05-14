EPFO: How to withdraw your provident fund money? A step-by-step guide

Employees provident fund (EPF) subscribers are entitled to withdraw their money after they quit their job. Typically, the money can be withdrawn two months after leaving the job. However, if someone is going abroad or an employee (female) quits her job to get married then the subscriber does not need to wait for two months to be able to fill form 19.

Here we share a step-by-step guide to withdraw EPF money which – as mentioned earlier – is permitted two months after quitting the job.

Withdraw EPF money: A step-by-step guide 1. Fill form 19: To be able to withdraw the employees' provident fund money, you need to first fill form number 19 (Form 19).

II. Conditions to be met: To be able to fill form 19, it is important that the subscriber meets the following conditions:

a) UAN is activated and mobile number is linked to Aadhaar

b). Aadhaar (UID) is already verified

c). Bank account is verified and IFSC code verified by employer

d). If subscriber is member for fewer than five years then PAN must also be linked

e). The date of joining and leaving must be entered

III. Go to member UAN/online service and enter UAN (Universal account number), password and captcha.

IV. Select form 19 (for PF) and 10C (for pension).

V. Enter account number linked to UAN and click verify.

VI. If eligible, you can upload 15G or 15 H.

VII. Now upload a cheque which has name, account number, IFSC code clearly legible.

VIII. Now you can click ‘Get aadhaar OTP’.

IX. Enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

X. The claim will be submitted to the EPFO which will route it to the designated official for clearing the case.

XI. Once the case is approved, you will receive the money in your bank account.