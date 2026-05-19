Have multiple EPF accounts? Here's how you can merge them — Stepwise guide

Administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available to salaried citizens.
You may have multiple EPF accounts if you have changed employers and the new employer created a new one for you, or if you missed alerting your new employer for a transfer of existing account. Notably, the accounts do not merge automatically, and you will need to request the EPFO for an online transfer of balance to the active PF account.
There is no penalty for multiple EPF accounts as it is a common issue, and it is not mandatory to merge your accounts. However, this will have to be done at time of closure of account (when you retire and want to withdraw the funds or opt for annuity) and it is thus best to complete it when you notice it.
You can merge multiple EPF accounts online through the EPFO portal. Here's a stepwise guide how:
You can reach out to the EPFO via email uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and request for the previous UAN to be deactivated. You will have to mention both old and current UAN in the email.
You will also need to submit a claim with the retirement body to retrieve funds or transfer it to the current account from the previous UAN.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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