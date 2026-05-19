Have multiple EPF accounts? Here's how you can merge them — Stepwise guide

Employee Provident Fund account: You may have multiple EPF accounts with the retirement body but can request online transfers through the official EPFO portal. Here's a stepwise guide how…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 May 2026, 11:34 PM IST
You may have multiple EPF accounts with the retirement body but can request online transfers through the official EPFO portal.
You may have multiple EPF accounts with the retirement body but can request online transfers through the official EPFO portal.

Administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the EPF Act of 1952, EPF is a retirement savings scheme available to salaried citizens.

You may have multiple EPF accounts if you have changed employers and the new employer created a new one for you, or if you missed alerting your new employer for a transfer of existing account. Notably, the accounts do not merge automatically, and you will need to request the EPFO for an online transfer of balance to the active PF account.

There is no penalty for multiple EPF accounts as it is a common issue, and it is not mandatory to merge your accounts. However, this will have to be done at time of closure of account (when you retire and want to withdraw the funds or opt for annuity) and it is thus best to complete it when you notice it.

Ensure the following processes are complete:

  • Finish your KYC process which including adding bank account, PAN and other details to your EPF account.

Also Read | ITR forms out: Should salaried taxpayers file returns now or wait till June 15?
  • Ensure that your UAN is linked to your existing EPF account. Once this is done, you will have to wait three days before next steps can be taken.

How to merge PF accounts online?

You can merge multiple EPF accounts online through the EPFO portal. Here's a stepwise guide how:

  • Visit the official website of EPFO here — https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
  • You can sign in using your UAN and password.
  • Navigate to ‘one member and one EPF account’ link which will open another window.
  • In the new window, fill the required information — phone number, UAN number, etc. and click on ‘Generate OTP’.

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  • You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number which can be used for verification.
  • Another window will open for you to enter information about your earlier EPF accounts that you want to merge.
  • Double check all information filled in and select the declaration box.
  • Click ‘Submit’.

What to do if I have two UANs?

You can reach out to the EPFO via email uanepf@epfindia.gov.in and request for the previous UAN to be deactivated. You will have to mention both old and current UAN in the email.

Also Read | 8th CPC: What are pension reforms demanded by the three big employee groups?

You will also need to submit a claim with the retirement body to retrieve funds or transfer it to the current account from the previous UAN.

EPF account — Key features you should know

  • Eligibility for an EPF account includes the mandatory enrolment of salaried individuals with basic pay and dearness allowance of up to 15,000.
  • You can also opt for a voluntary contribution i.e. voluntary PF (VPF) if basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) exceed 15,000 per month.
  • It functions through joint contributions from both the employer and employee, wherein you receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.

Also Read | Bengal govt approves 7th pay commission, no word on Dearness Allowance — Details
  • The current EPF and VPF interest rate of 8.25% per annum is higher than the public provident fund (PPF).
  • Notably, employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh annually are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime.
  • Employers' up to 12% contribution (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes.
  • There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime.
  • Further, for employees, interest on accumulated contribution up to 2.5 lakh is tax-free, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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