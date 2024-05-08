EPFO: Increase in gratuity on account of hike in DA put in abeyance with immediate effect
Union Cabinet had raised dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees and pensioners from 46 percent to 50 percent of the basic pay or pension. Following this, gratuity cap rose by 25 percent from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced to put the enhancement of gratuity on account of increase in dearness allowance (DA) in abeyance with immediate effect.
