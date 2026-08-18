EPFO's insurance scheme explained: Here's how members can file EDLI claims, avail up to ₹7 lakh benefit at no extra cost

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), provides insurance cover for salaried individuals in the private sector under its Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, which functions in compliment to the Employees' Provident Fund and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPF and EPS, respectively).
It provides families with a lumpsum payout in case of the EPF subscriber's death during the period of service and is calculated on basis of the insured individual's last drawn salary.
Today, we explain how you can avail the benefit with no additional charges, and file claims with the retirement organisation:
Eligible EPF members are auto enrolled in the EDLI scheme at no additional cost if more than 20 employees from a firm opt for it. Notably, even if you change jobs, the account remains the same and is transferred from employer to employer, similar to EPF and EPS.
The corpus comprises minimum employer contribution of 0.5% of the basic salary or a maximum of ₹75 per month for each employee. Further, if there is no other group insurance scheme, the maximum contribution is capped at ₹15,000 per month.
Further, the EDLI contributions are subject to similar tax benefits as monthly EPF contributions.
EPF subscribers can claim up to ₹7 lakh benefit from the EDLI scheme, with minimum assurance of ₹2 lakh, in cases where the deceased was in continuous employment for at least 12 months prior to their death. The insurance payout at time of demise if exempt from tax for your nominee(s) / legal heir.
Further, minimum payout provision for nominee(s) in case a subscriber dies before completing one year of continuous service is ₹50,000 regardless of the PF account balance.
Notably, for contract / casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalised, with benefit being made available to families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding their demise.
The benefit is directly credited to bank account of the nominee or family (legal heir). Family here includes spouse, unmarried daughters, and sons up to 25 years of age. It is thus important to add nomination details through the EPFO website and make appropriate updates in case of marriage, childbirth or changes in nominee details.
According to Clear Tax, the nominee / legal heir receives a lumpsum payment, which is calculated as follows:
Please note that for purpose of calculation, dearness allowance (DA) is added to the basic salary.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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