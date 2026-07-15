EPFO interest credit begins: How members can check if the amount is credited to their accounts

EPFO members may begin seeing the annual interest for FY2025-26 reflected in their provident fund accounts from today July 15, as the retirement fund body starts crediting interest at the approved rate of 8.25% per annum.
The annual interest rate of 8.25% works out to approximately 0.688% per month, according to a Cleartax report. Although the interest is calculated based on the monthly running balances, it is credited to EPF accounts once a year after the government notifies the interest rate.
Earlier this month, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the retirement fund body was processing interest amounting to over ₹1.44 lakh for around 34 crore member accounts, with updated balances expected to start reflecting by July 15, 2026.
The latest interest payout comes right after the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) migrated its entire database to a new centralised digital platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project.
There are several ways through which members can verify whether their annual EPF interest for FY 2026 has been credited. They can access these channels:
Members can log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using their 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha. Once OTP verification is done through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, they shall be able to access Passbook Lite to view their recent contributions, withdrawals and the updated provident fund account balance.
If you are using the UMANG app, you can also view your PF balance, track contributions, file claims, access pension transaction summaries and download detailed account statements using the platform.
Though EPFO services are now operational after the system migration , PF claims and other online service requests may experience some delays during this period, EPFO said on its website.
The major database consolidation and software upgrade caused nearly two weeks of downtime. The restoration of the retirement fund body's online services for members and employers was delayed multiple times.
No. Even if your annual interest is not reflecting in your account immediately, that does not mean you will lose any interest.
Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and remains payable irrespective of when the credit entry appears in the account. As a result, a delay in displaying the interest in the passbook does not change the amount payable to subscribers of the scheme.
The EPF interest is auto-processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances.
EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to salaried employees post retirement. Managed by EPFO, under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards EPF.
According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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