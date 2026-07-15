EPFO interest credit begins: How members can check if the amount is credited to their accounts

EPFO members may begin seeing the annual interest for FY2025-26 reflected in their provident fund accounts from today July 15, as the retirement fund body starts crediting interest at the approved rate of 8.25% per annum.

The annual interest rate of 8.25% works out to approximately 0.688% per month, according to a Cleartax report. Although the interest is calculated based on the monthly running balances, it is credited to EPF accounts once a year after the government notifies the interest rate.

Earlier this month, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the retirement fund body was processing interest amounting to over ₹1.44 lakh for around 34 crore member accounts, with updated balances expected to start reflecting by July 15, 2026.

The latest interest payout comes right after the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) migrated its entire database to a new centralised digital platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project.

How to check if your EPF interest has been credited There are several ways through which members can verify whether their annual EPF interest for FY 2026 has been credited. They can access these channels:

EPFO Member e-Sewa portal

Passbook Lite on the EPFO Member Passbook portal

UMANG app Members can log in to the EPFO Member Passbook portal using their 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha. Once OTP verification is done through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, they shall be able to access Passbook Lite to view their recent contributions, withdrawals and the updated provident fund account balance.

If you are using the UMANG app, you can also view your PF balance, track contributions, file claims, access pension transaction summaries and download detailed account statements using the platform.

Though EPFO services are now operational after the system migration , PF claims and other online service requests may experience some delays during this period, EPFO said on its website.

The major database consolidation and software upgrade caused nearly two weeks of downtime. The restoration of the retirement fund body's online services for members and employers was delayed multiple times.

Will a delayed EPF interest credit cost you money? No. Even if your annual interest is not reflecting in your account immediately, that does not mean you will lose any interest.

Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and remains payable irrespective of when the credit entry appears in the account. As a result, a delay in displaying the interest in the passbook does not change the amount payable to subscribers of the scheme.

The EPF interest is auto-processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances.

What are the benefits of EPF? EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to salaried employees post retirement. Managed by EPFO, under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards EPF.