EPFO interest credit: Here's how to check your EPF balance, e-passbook using portal, Umang app, SMS — Stepwise guide

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest for FY26, calculated at 8.25% per annum was credited for members by 15 July this year, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The minister earlier this month said that the retirement savings fund organisation was processing interest payment on provident funds of 34 crore members for FY26 and members can check their balance by 15 July. The total interest payable is estimated to exceed ₹1.4 lakh crore.
Claim payments will be processed through the centralised architecture and routed through faster e-payment channels. The minister said that credit of settlement amounts will be made directly into members' bank accounts.
The interest will be auto processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances and will reflect in your passbook. EPF interest is applicable for all contributions made during a financial year (FY26 in this instance) and is calculated monthly on the closing balance.
Notably, interest earned on EPF contributions is tax-exempt up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C under the old tax regime. However, if you choose to contribute towards voluntary provident fund (VPF), and if your total annual contribution (Employee's 12% + VPF) exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, interest earned on the excess amount (above ₹2.5 lakh threshold) is subject to income-tax at your slab rate.
To check your EPF interest credit details, log into the official EPFO portal and navigate to your EPF passbook. Once interest if deposited, the last credit will show as ‘interest updated up to 15/07/2026’. Here's the stepwise guide:
Online access of PF accounts has been enabled with the implementation of 2.01 CITES (centralised IT-enabled services), a project designed to enhance convenience, operational efficiency, and transparency. The updated system allows EPF members to avail services at any authorised location across the country, similar to banking services where customers do not have to visit a particular bank branch.
Members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their details, PF balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF accounts and the submission of claims.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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