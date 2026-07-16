EPFO interest credit: Here's how to check your EPF balance, e-passbook using portal, Umang app, SMS — Stepwise guide

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest for FY26, calculated at 8.25% per annum was credited for members by 15 July this year, according to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister earlier this month said that the retirement savings fund organisation was processing interest payment on provident funds of 34 crore members for FY26 and members can check their balance by 15 July. The total interest payable is estimated to exceed ₹1.4 lakh crore.

Claim payments will be processed through the centralised architecture and routed through faster e-payment channels. The minister said that credit of settlement amounts will be made directly into members' bank accounts.

The interest will be auto processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances and will reflect in your passbook. EPF interest is applicable for all contributions made during a financial year (FY26 in this instance) and is calculated monthly on the closing balance.

Notably, interest earned on EPF contributions is tax-exempt up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C under the old tax regime. However, if you choose to contribute towards voluntary provident fund (VPF), and if your total annual contribution (Employee's 12% + VPF) exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, interest earned on the excess amount (above ₹2.5 lakh threshold) is subject to income-tax at your slab rate.

How to check EPF interest credit — Stepwise guide To check your EPF interest credit details, log into the official EPFO portal and navigate to your EPF passbook. Once interest if deposited, the last credit will show as ‘interest updated up to 15/07/2026’. Here's the stepwise guide:

Visit the EPFO India website and login.

In the top navigation bar, click the ‘View’ tab.

From the dropdown, select ‘Passbook’.

Log in to the passbook portal using your UAN and the same password.

Your Member IDs appear as a list (of different companies). Click ‘View Passbook’ next to the relevant Member ID to view the full transaction history.

To save a copy, click the “Download PDF” button at the top right of the passbook page.

Notably, members also have the facility to view and download their PF passbook via the Umang app. Check EPF interest credit via the Umang app Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using your registered mobile number.

Search for EPFO and go to ‘Employee Centric Services’.

Navigate to the ‘Track Claim’ option from the list and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and click ‘Get OTP’.

As you enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, you can click ‘login’ and get access to all of your EPF-related details. Check credit via WhatsApp, Missed Call, SMS Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number (differs based on local office, i.e. Central Delhi: 8178457507, South Delhi: 9717547174), which is verified by a green Tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with the EPFO.

Use your EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425. The call will automatically get disconnected after two rings, and the customer will not incur any cost. Following this, the subscriber will be able to find out the details of the last contribution and the provident fund balance.

You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number: 7738299899.

Unified digital interface for EPF members Online access of PF accounts has been enabled with the implementation of 2.01 CITES (centralised IT-enabled services), a project designed to enhance convenience, operational efficiency, and transparency. The updated system allows EPF members to avail services at any authorised location across the country, similar to banking services where customers do not have to visit a particular bank branch.