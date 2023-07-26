The government has approved to credit interest at 8.15 percent under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. As per an official order issued on Monday, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 per cent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

“The Union Ministry for Labour and Employment approved an interest rate of 8.15 percent for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme. The approval, conveyed by the Central Government, ensures that each member of the EPF scheme will receive the credited interest of 8.15 percent per annum for the year 2022-23. The interest rate is officially notified in the government gazette following approval by the Ministry of Finance, and EPFO credits this rate into its subscribers' accounts. EPF contributions are credited monthly, and interest is computed accordingly," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

When can you expect EPF interest rate to be credited?

Although, interest is calculated on a monthly basis in an EPF account, however, they are deposited at the end of a financial year. The transferred interest is added to the next month's balance and is then compounded to calculate interest on that month's balance amount.

“At the end of the financial year, the total interest for the year is credited," said Amit Gupta.

EPF interest rate calculation

As per the rule, the EPF interest is calculated by summing the monthly balances, multiplying them by the interest rate, and dividing by 1,200.

How to check PF balance

Anyone can check their EPF balance through various methods, including the official website, text messages, missed calls, or the Umang App.

Step-by-step guide to check EPFO balance in the passbook

-To check your passbook, a member will have to visit EPFO’s official website - epfindia.gov.in.

-Click on 'Services' section which is mentioned at the top of the dashboard.

-Under this section, click on the 'For Employees' option.

-A new page will be opened. Click on the 'Member Passbook' option mentioned under the 'Services'.

-Once selected 'Member Passbook', he or she will be directed to a login page.

-Mention your UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on 'Login'.

-You will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned are highlighted.

Another method to check your balance is through messages. Send an SMS to 7738299899 from the registered mobile number. The format for sending the SMS will be: ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’. The balance can be availed by sending a missed call to 011-22901406 or 9966044425.