EPFO interest news: When can you expect the 8.15% EPF rate to be credited? How to check PF balance in passbook2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:55 PM IST
The government has approved an 8.15% interest rate for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme for the financial year 2022-23. Members can check their EPF balance through the official website, text messages, missed calls, or the Umang App
The government has approved to credit interest at 8.15 percent under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. As per an official order issued on Monday, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 per cent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.
