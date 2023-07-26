“The Union Ministry for Labour and Employment approved an interest rate of 8.15 percent for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme. The approval, conveyed by the Central Government, ensures that each member of the EPF scheme will receive the credited interest of 8.15 percent per annum for the year 2022-23. The interest rate is officially notified in the government gazette following approval by the Ministry of Finance, and EPFO credits this rate into its subscribers' accounts. EPF contributions are credited monthly, and interest is computed accordingly," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.