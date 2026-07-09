EPF interest being credited this month: Here's how to calculate your monthly earnings at 8.25% p.a.

EPF interest: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest for FY26 is set to be credited this month by 15 July, calculated at the rate of 8.25% per annum. Notably, the interest rate per month works out to around 0.688% per month, according to a report by Clear Tax.
Ahead of this, we take a look at how to calculate your monthly EPF earnings at the 8.25% p.a. and also provide a stepwise guide for you to check your closing balance online via the e-passbook facility on the EPFO website.
The EPF interest rate is applicable for all contributions made during a financial year (FY26 in this instance) and is calculated monthly based on the closing balance for that month. Notably, interest earned on EPF contributions is usually tax-exempt — up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the old tax regime.
However, if you choose to contribute towards voluntary provident fund (VPF), and if your total annual contribution (Employee's 12% + VPF) exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, interest earned on the excess amount (above ₹2.5 lakh threshold) is subject to income-tax at your slab rate.
According to the Clear Tax report, your employer's 12% contribution towards provident fund is divided 3.67% towards EPF and 8.33% towards EPS (pension), the latter of which does not provide interest. Thus, for a month, EPF interest can only be calculated on a portion of the contribution, as follows:
For basic salary and DA of ₹50,000 per month:
To check your EPF interest credit details, log into the official EPFO portal and navigate to your EPF passbook. Once interest if deposited, the last credit will show as ‘interest updated up to 15/07/2026’.
Notably, members also have the facility to view and download their PF passbook via the Umang app.
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 8 July said the EPFO is processing interest payment on provident funds of 34 crore members for FY26. You can check your balance for the same by next week, on 15 July (Wednesday). The total interest is estimated to exceed ₹1.4 lakh crore.
The interest will be auto-processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances and will reflect in your passbook by 15 July, he added.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said that online access of PF accounts has been enabled with the implementation of 2.01 CITES (centralised IT-enabled services), a project designed to enhance convenience, operational efficiency, and transparency.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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