EPF interest being credited this month: Here's how to calculate your monthly earnings at 8.25% p.a.

EPF interest for FY26 is being credited this month. Here's how to calculate your monthly earnings at 8.25% p.a. and stepwise guide to check your closing balance via passbook online on the EPFO website.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Jul 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Retirement body, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation is crediting EPF interest for FY26 is this month by 15 July 2026.
Retirement body, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation is crediting EPF interest for FY26 is this month by 15 July 2026. (Pixabay / Representative Image)

EPF interest: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest for FY26 is set to be credited this month by 15 July, calculated at the rate of 8.25% per annum. Notably, the interest rate per month works out to around 0.688% per month, according to a report by Clear Tax.

Ahead of this, we take a look at how to calculate your monthly EPF earnings at the 8.25% p.a. and also provide a stepwise guide for you to check your closing balance online via the e-passbook facility on the EPFO website.

EPF interest: How is the interest earned calculated?

The EPF interest rate is applicable for all contributions made during a financial year (FY26 in this instance) and is calculated monthly based on the closing balance for that month. Notably, interest earned on EPF contributions is usually tax-exempt — up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the old tax regime.

Also Read | Bengal govt to release 50% Dearness Relief arrears for pensioners in Kolkata

However, if you choose to contribute towards voluntary provident fund (VPF), and if your total annual contribution (Employee's 12% + VPF) exceeds 2.5 lakh, interest earned on the excess amount (above 2.5 lakh threshold) is subject to income-tax at your slab rate.

According to the Clear Tax report, your employer's 12% contribution towards provident fund is divided 3.67% towards EPF and 8.33% towards EPS (pension), the latter of which does not provide interest. Thus, for a month, EPF interest can only be calculated on a portion of the contribution, as follows:

For basic salary and DA of 50,000 per month:

  • Employee contribution to EPF (12% of 15,000 cap): 1,800/month.
  • Employer contribution to EPF (3.67% of 15,000 cap): 550/month.
  • Employer contribution to EPS (8.33% of 15,000 cap): 1,250/month.
  • Total monthly EPF contribution: 1,800 + 550): 3,150/month
  • Interest earned on EPF: 25 (at 0.688% per month)

Also Read | EPFO: Taxation rule on VPF — the ₹2.5 lakh threshold, explained

Here's how to check EPF interest credit, passbook

To check your EPF interest credit details, log into the official EPFO portal and navigate to your EPF passbook. Once interest if deposited, the last credit will show as ‘interest updated up to 15/07/2026’.

  • Visit the EPFO India website and login.
  • In the top navigation bar, click the “View” tab.
  • From the dropdown, select “Passbook“.
  • Log in to the passbook portal using your UAN and the same password.
  • Your Member IDs appear as a list (of different companies). Click “View Passbook” next to the relevant Member ID to view the full transaction history.
  • To save a copy, click the “Download PDF” button at the top right of the passbook page.

Notably, members also have the facility to view and download their PF passbook via the Umang app.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: HRA revision, salary increase — Check top demands by AINPSEF

EPF interest payment to be credited by 15 July — Details

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 8 July said the EPFO is processing interest payment on provident funds of 34 crore members for FY26. You can check your balance for the same by next week, on 15 July (Wednesday). The total interest is estimated to exceed 1.4 lakh crore.

The interest will be auto-processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to the member account balances and will reflect in your passbook by 15 July, he added.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that online access of PF accounts has been enabled with the implementation of 2.01 CITES (centralised IT-enabled services), a project designed to enhance convenience, operational efficiency, and transparency.

  • The updated system allows EPF members to avail services at any authorised location across the country, similar to banking services where customers do not have to visit a particular bank branch.
  • Members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their details, PF balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF accounts and the submission of claims.
  • Claim payments will be processed through the centralised architecture and routed through faster e-payment channels.
  • Timely credit of settlement amounts to be made directly into members' bank accounts.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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