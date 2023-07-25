"The data indicates that around 8.83 lakh new members enrolled during May, 2023 are highest during the last six months. Among the newly joined members, the age group of 18-25 years constitutes 56.42% of total new members added during the month," said a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. "Around 11.41 lakh members exited but rejoined EPFO who may have switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus extending their social security protection," it added.