EPFO interest update: When FY26 interest payment is likely to be credited and how to track it

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March 2026 notified that it retained the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate at 8.25% for FY2025-26. However, over two months have passed, and the interest payment has not yet been credited.
Here's a look at what the notification says, when the money will be credited and how to check the status.
The EPFO CBT notification said, “After due deliberations, CBT recommended 8.25% annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2025-26,” said the press release dated 2 March from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Once the EPF interest rate is announced, it must be formally approved by the government. After that, EPFO reconciles accounts and updates the records of millions of subscribers before crediting the interest. Since this process takes time, there is no fixed date for the interest credit.
According to the timeline, EPFO investors and subscribers are likely to expect their interest for the previous financial year to be credited between June and September 2026.
EPF members can check whether interest for a particular financial year has been credited to their account through several channels, including
EPF members should typically check for the last entry, which, in the case of interest credit, would reflect like this- “Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026”.
EPFO subscribers may soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly into their bank accounts via UPI.
On UMANG, check how much EPF money you can transfer directly to your linked bank accounts.
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