EPFO introduces 3-day PF claim settlement: What it means for subscribers

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new framework that aims to settle eligible provident fund (PF) withdrawal claims within three days, marking one of the biggest changes to its claim settlement process in recent years.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the time taken to access PF savings while making the withdrawal process simpler and more transparent for subscribers. Alongside the new timeline, EPFO has also simplified withdrawal procedures and is expanding automation to reduce manual intervention.

What is the new 3-day PF claim settlement rule? Under the new framework, eligible PF withdrawal claims are to be settled within three days, a significant reduction from the timelines that subscribers have often experienced in the past due to manual verification and procedural delays.

To ensure timely processing, officials responsible for unjustified delays beyond 20 days could face a 12% penal interest. The provision is aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring claims are processed within the prescribed timeframe.

The three-day settlement timeline is expected to apply to claims that meet the required eligibility conditions and have complete KYC details, while cases requiring additional verification may continue to take longer.

Auto-settlement limit raised to ₹ 5 lakh As part of the reforms, EPFO is also simplifying the withdrawal process by reducing procedural complexities and increasing the use of digital verification.

The organisation has already expanded its auto-settlement mechanism, allowing more eligible claims to be processed without manual scrutiny. Earlier, EPFO had increased the auto-settlement limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, enabling a larger number of advance withdrawal claims to be settled automatically.

The measures are expected to reduce paperwork, minimise claim rejections and improve the overall experience for subscribers.

How will subscribers benefit? The faster settlement timeline is expected to provide quicker access to PF savings for members making withdrawals for eligible purposes such as medical emergencies, education, marriage, housing or unemployment.

For subscribers with Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UAN), updated bank account details and completed KYC, the reforms could significantly shorten the waiting period for receiving funds.

The contribution structure remains unchanged, with both employees and employers continuing to contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary. The reforms instead focus on modernising EPFO's service delivery by making claim processing faster and more digital.

What should EPF members do? Subscribers planning to file a PF claim should ensure that:

Their Universal Account Number (UAN) is active

Aadhaar is linked with UAN

PAN and bank account details are updated

KYC is complete

The registered mobile number is active for OTP authentication Keeping these details updated can help avoid delays and enable faster processing under the new framework.