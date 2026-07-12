EPFO introduces Amnesty Scheme 2026 for exempted PF trusts; employers get six months to regularise status

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced the Amnesty Scheme, 2026, giving organisations operating exempted Provident Fund (PF) trusts under the Income Tax Act, 1961, a one-time opportunity to regularise their legal status.
“Employers, stakeholders and the general public are advised to take note of the scheme, which will remain open for a period of six months,” the PIB update mentioned.
The Finance Act, 2026 has aligned the income tax rules for recognised provident funds with the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act (EPF & MP Act), 1952.
Going forward, only provident funds that have obtained exemption under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act will be recognised under the Income Tax Act, 2025.
Under the Amnesty Scheme, eligible establishments can receive exemption under Section 17 of the EPF & MP Act and Section 143 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The Amnesty Scheme is meant for establishments that have been running a Provident Fund Trust recognised under the Income Tax Act, 1961, but do not have a formal exemption notification issued by either the Central Government or the State Government.
In simple terms, the scheme helps employers bridge a regulatory gap between their income tax recognition and EPF exemption status without facing prolonged legal proceedings.
The Amnesty Scheme was notified on 29 June, 2026 and is valid for a period of six months from the date of notification.
EPFO has divided eligible employers into two categories:
These include establishments seeking retrospective regularisation of their PF trust while either:
These are establishments seeking retrospective regularisation and intending to continue operating as exempted establishments under the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The scheme offers several relief measures for eligible employers.
Eligible PF trusts can obtain exemption status from the date the trust was established up to the notified cut-off date.
Certain requirements under the Code on Social Security, 2020 have been waived, including:
Pending assessments relating to provident fund dues, damages and interest will be withdrawn and treated as closed, provided employees have received contributions and interest equal to or higher than the statutory EPF rates.
Additionally, past finalised orders covered under the scheme will be treated as void ab initio, effectively nullifying earlier proceedings.
To avail the benefits, eligible establishments must complete certain formalities.
They are required to:
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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