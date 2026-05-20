EPFO: Is 24x7 support available for members? Can they contact via WhatsApp?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will make member services more accessible and convenient through a major digital push. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the retirement fund body is preparing to introduce round-the-clock support for members via WhatsApp, enabling PF balance checks, claim tracking, Aadhaar authentication help and grievance redressal.

Also Read | EPFO to introduce WhatsApp support for PF users amid growing grievances: Report

What will WhatsApp platform offer? The upcoming WhatsApp-based service will mainly focus on two important areas. Firstly, members covered under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) who face issues such as incomplete Aadhaar authentication or failure to enable Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will receive dedicated assistance via WhatsApp to resolve these gaps.

Secondly, the platform will offer guided support to provide quicker, smoother access to key EPFO services. Members will be able to check their PF balance, view the last five transactions, track claim status and access other important services through the messaging platform.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the need for physical visits to EPFO offices and lessen dependence on customer care call centres.

Officials believe the service will provide a more seamless and mobile-friendly experience for members seeking assistance.

"The objective of enhancing outreach and streamlining member services" is driving the shift, EPFO said.

EPFO is also looking at WhatsApp as a tool to strengthen outreach efforts and simplify service delivery for millions of subscribers across the country.

"Most mobile users already use WhatsApp for their communication," it noted, adding that the interface is familiar and easy to use. Members can start by typing 'Hello' to EPFO's verified number, which carries a green tick mark "for safety and assurance." All communication will be in "local/vernacular language enabling greater comfort for Members to engage with EPFO in their language," and automated systems will handle queries "round the clock."

The WhatsApp channel will target two key areas. First, members eligible under PMVBRY who have gaps, such as non-completion of Aadhaar authentication or non-enablement of DBT, will "receive targeted support for resolution on WhatsApp itself." Second, it will provide “guided facilitation to enable quick and seamless access to essential EPFO services such as viewing PF Balances, Last 5 transactions, claim status, etc.”

Also Read | PF Balance Check: How to know whether EPF interest has been credited

Selecting WhatsApp as the preferred platform was strategic, given its massive user base and ease of access among smartphone users in India.

EPFO said WhatsApp "serves as a widely adopted digital communication platform with high penetration across India and enables real-time, interactive communication between EPFO and members."

EPFO intensifies efforts to reduce litigation, improve grievance resolution EPFO has also intensified efforts to reduce litigation and expedite grievance resolution for members.

To tackle pending legal matters, the government retirement fund body has been conducting disposal drives in “mission mode” to clear cases pending across different legal forums. As part of its ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ initiative, EPFO launched a dedicated campaign to resolve cases pending in consumer courts.

The effort has delivered visible results. Pending consumer court cases declined sharply from 4,936 as on 1 April 2024 to 2,646 by 31 March 2026.

Apart from consumer disputes, the organisation’s broader legal backlog has also been steadily reducing as EPFO continues to accelerate case disposal and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms.

"Cases were identified in advance and taken up for expedited resolution," the organisation said.