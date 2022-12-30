The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued clarification in regard to eligibility criteria for higher pension. The Provident Fund (PF) regulator issued circular in compliance to the Supreme Court order laying down the terms and condition for an EPFO subscriber for getting higher pension. The EPFO clarification also instructs EPFO members on how to apply for the higher pension after the Supreme Court order. The EPFO also made it clear that fund authorities shall implement the Supreme Court ruling within a period of eight weeks, subject to EPFO directions contained earlier in paragraph 11(3) of the 1995 scheme.

