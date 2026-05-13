Why is the EPFO launching a new website? Here's all you need to know about E-PRAAPTI portal

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch a new web portal, called E-PRAAPTI, with aim to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body.
E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’, according to a PTI report.
The portal was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya last month, when he stated that the new portal will enable EPF members to access accounts old as even those without the universal account number (UAN). Notably, the EPFO began allotting the 12-digit unique ID also known as UAN for member's accounts from 2014 after an overhaul of the system, the report added.
Further, giving details about the EPFO, the minster said that the body settled a record 8.31 crore claims in FY26, compared to 6.01 crore in FY25. Of these, some 5.51 crore claims came for advance or partial withdrawals, “reflecting the ease of access to provident fund accounts for members to draw upon their savings to meet their needs,” Mandaviya added.
(With inputs from PTI)
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