Why is the EPFO launching a new website? Here's all you need to know about E-PRAAPTI portal

The EPFO is all set to launch a new web portal soon, known as the E-PRAAPTI, to help members recover their old and inoperative employee provident fund accounts. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 May 2026, 10:33 PM IST
The EPFO set to launch a new web portal E-PRAAPTI, to help members recover their old and inoperative employee provident fund accounts.
The EPFO set to launch a new web portal E-PRAAPTI, to help members recover their old and inoperative employee provident fund accounts. (File Photo / Mint)

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch a new web portal, called E-PRAAPTI, with aim to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body.

E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’, according to a PTI report.

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The portal was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya last month, when he stated that the new portal will enable EPF members to access accounts old as even those without the universal account number (UAN). Notably, the EPFO began allotting the 12-digit unique ID also known as UAN for member's accounts from 2014 after an overhaul of the system, the report added.

EPFO's E-PRAAPTI web portal — Key highlights

  • The new web portal aims to help members track and activate their old and inoperative provident fund accounts, according to Union Minister Mandaviya.
  • He added that the E-PRAAPTI portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism to help members access an old EPF account, which may not have a UAN and update their profile after UAN linking and activation.
  • In the initial phase of the roll-out, the portal will be member ID-based to ensure a security and efficiency.

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  • In later phases, scope of the E-PRAAPTI portal is envisioned to expand to also include members who may not be able to recall or access their old IDs.
  • “The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mandaviya said.
  • Overall, the new portal is expected to give older EPF members some relief with regards to abandoned or lost accounts and a chance to recover retirement funds.
  • It is also expected to improve financial inclusion and direct access for EPF members.

EPFO settled record 8.31 crore claims FY26

Further, giving details about the EPFO, the minster said that the body settled a record 8.31 crore claims in FY26, compared to 6.01 crore in FY25. Of these, some 5.51 crore claims came for advance or partial withdrawals, “reflecting the ease of access to provident fund accounts for members to draw upon their savings to meet their needs,” Mandaviya added.

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  • Around 71.11% of advance claims were processed through auto mode within 3 days, up from 59.19% in the previous year.
  • About 6.68 crore members were able to file their claims without the hassle of uploading a cheque leaf image
  • About 1.59 crore members were able to seed their bank accounts without seeking employers' approval.
  • Also, 70.55 lakh transfer claims were auto processed without the intervention of either the member or the employer.

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  • As many as 24.84 lakh transfer requests were initiated by the members themselves without any employer's intervention.
  • A total of 29.34 lakh members were able to correct their profiles and have accessed their PF accounts without any reference to the EPF office or employer.
  • In April 2026 alone, 61.03 lakh claims were settled, with nearly 74% of PF advance claims processed through auto mode and 98.70% of claims settled in less than 20 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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