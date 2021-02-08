OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >EPFO launches electronic facility for principal employers to view compliances
EPFO has introduced a facility for interlinking of Principal Employers with respective contract employers for effective compliance. (Mint)

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 11:46 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

In big news for employers and contract workers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched an electronic facility for principal employers, which makes it easier for them to view the EPF compliances of their contractors.

The EPFO took to Twitter to inform all the concerned about this facility for the Principal employers.

Who is a principal employer?

In a factory, the owner or occupier or manager is considered a principal employer; but in an establishment or a company, the person who is in control and supervision of establishment or company will be the principal employer. The principal employer is the one who employs contract labour through a contractor.

EPFO has introduced a facility for interlinking of Principal Employers with respective contract employers for effective compliance.

What is this facility?

This application is an online facility available on the website of EPFO for the Principal Employers to upload work orders/outsourced job contracts/contract workers related information directly with a motive to provide effective e-governance system in the compliance set up and enhance the coverage to extend provident fund benefits to eligible employees.

How to register?

1) Registration of Principal Employers who could be two categories:

  • Establishments already registered with EPFO through establishment Code and Mobile Number.
  • Government Organizations / Institutions / Departments not registered with EPFO through PAN and Mobile Number.

2) Completion of data entry related to contract employers by Principal Employers.

Meanwhile, for regular EPFO subscribers, the regulatory body has made checking of balance easier from the comfort of home. EPFO subscribers can do so using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

