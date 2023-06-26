EPFO likely to extend deadline to apply for higher pension: Report2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The EPFO is expected to extend the deadline for higher EPS pension by three months The deadline ends today and has already been extended twice
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to extend the deadline by three months for higher EPS pension, The Economic Times has reported citing sources. The deadline to apply for a higher pension ends today, The EPFO first extended deadline from 3 March 2023, to 3 May 2023. The second time it was extended from 3 May 2023 to 26 June 2023.
