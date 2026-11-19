The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees on 19 November gave in-principle approval for the retirement fund body to invest up to 3% of its fresh inflows in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The investments will initially be routed through government-backed entities and will fall within EPFO's existing investment limit. The move aims to diversify its portfolio while ensuring adequate safeguards and oversight, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

The decision was announced in the board meeting chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment.

"Globally, long-term capital pools such as endowment funds have broadened their portfolios beyond traditional investments into private equity, venture capital and other alternative assets, and this move reflects a similar principle. It signals growing confidence in AIFs as an asset class and can channel capital into India’s growth story,” Shrikant Goyal, Managing Director, Getfive Funds told Livemint.

The board also approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing members to withdraw their PF savings in instalments. It reduced the minimum balance requirement for final withdrawals from 25% to 10% and cut the waiting period from 12 months to two months.

The board also eased EDLI exemption renewal rules, approved voluntary contributions through UAN and reviewed progress in speeding up automated claim settlements.

What are AIFs AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles that collect money from investors and deploy it in assets such as start-ups, unlisted companies, private equity and infrastructure projects. Unlike conventional mutual funds, they can invest in a wider range of assets, including businesses that are not listed on stock exchanges. SEBI classifies AIFs into three categories based on their investment strategies and the types of assets they invest in.

Category I: Funds investing in start-ups, early-stage businesses, infrastructure and other sectors considered economically or socially desirable.

Category II: Funds investing in private equity, debt and other assets that do not fall under Category I or III. These generally do not use leverage.

Category III: Funds using complex trading strategies, including derivatives and leverage, to generate returns. Hedge funds are an example.

How EPFO currently invests your money EPFO currently offers 8.25% annual rate of interest to the subscribers and invests in a mix of government securities, state government bonds, corporate and PSU debt, and equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs), following an investment pattern prescribed by the government.