EPFO is in the final stages of introducing UPI-based provident fund withdrawals, with the facility expected to go live by December-end, The Financial Express reported. The soon-to-be launched feature will allow EPF subscribers to access eligible PF money through the BHIM app, check their withdrawable balance and see the minimum amount that must remain in their retirement account.

As per the report, UPI withdrawal, which is one of the highly anticipated features, is in the final stages of rollout. All trials have been completed, and the glitches encountered during trials have been fixed, the report says.

The UPI withdrawal facility is part of EPFO's broader technology upgrade, EPFO 3.0, which is reportedly set to roll out in February 2027, when the Central Board of Trustees next meets.

How will EPFO withdrawals through UPI work? The UPI withdrawal facility will be linked to a member's Universal Account Number (UAN) and UPI account. This feature is expected to work only for bank accounts that are verified and linked with an EPFO account.

How much PF money can you withdraw through UPI? Reportedly, subscribers will be allowed to withdraw 75% of their EPF money; however, no official limit has been announced yet. It may be recalled that the retirement fund body, in its board meeting on 19 November, approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance in PF accounts from 25% to 10%. This move may also increase the partial withdrawal limit from 75% to 90% of their eligible balance.

Simplified partial withdrawals The retirement fund body's partial withdrawal facility allows members to draw from their PF savings to meet specific needs during their working years. EPFO has consolidated 13 provisions governing partial withdrawals into three categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.

As of now, the EPFO allows up to 10 withdrawals for education and 5 for marriage. This frequency has been raised from 3 withdrawals for both purposes earlier. The EPFO has also standardised the minimum service requirement at 12 months and set the auto-settlement limit for eligible advance claims to ₹5 lakh.