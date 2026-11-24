In the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, a proposal was made to introduce "UAN-linked mechanisms for direct voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions (such as customer tips)," which will be "completely independent of traditional employer payroll systems" to the EPFO accounts so that employees can earn interest on these incomes as well.

Once the ministry approves the same, the necessary amendments to the EPF scheme will be notified accordingly.

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What does this proposal mean? While more details on this proposal and how it develops will be notified subject to approval, this means that those with UAN accounts will now be able to deposit their spare money in their EPF accounts and earn interest on the same, with there being no involvement of their employers.

No decision has yet been made on how much taxes these deposits are set to attract.

"The proposal for a corresponding amendment in the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Ministry of Finance," the Labour Ministry's release said.

While making voluntary contributions to your PF account is not something new, earlier this was done through your employer, and there was no facility to deposit money directly into your PF account. As per Paragraph 19 of the EPF Scheme, 2026, a member can contribute "on a voluntary basis, an additional contribution on wages exceeding the statutory wage ceiling." However, the money had to be channelised through the employer.

The rule says, "The employer shall accordingly transfer such voluntary contributions to the Commissioner through the Electronic Challan-cum-Returns." This dependency will be done away with if the UAN-linked contribution proposal gets approval.

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Notably, the part of the proposal saying "third-party micro-contributions (such as customer tips)" gives an indication that the government has gig workers in mind while framing this proposal. Since the EPFO account provides an interest of 8.25%, the tips, surplus of a delivery worker, or the surplus amount that a freelancer earns can be added to this account.