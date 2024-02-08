EPFO may reinvest half of ETF redemption proceeds in equity: Report
The Central Board of Trustees will consider another proposal to increase the redemption period for better yields for investments in equities from four years to seven years in the next six years.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is contemplating reinvesting 50 per cent of its exchange traded funds (ETFs) redemption proceeds back into equity, reported Business Standard.
