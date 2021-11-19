To ensure social security of the family members of its subscribers, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gives Provident Fund (PF) nomination facility to all EPFO members. Now, an EPFO member can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in. However, an EPF account holder must remember that he or she can change its EPF or PF account nominee by filing new PF nomination. Now, an EPFO subscriber doesn’t need to ask from the EPFO to change its PF nominee. The PF account holder can do this on its own by filing new PF nomination.

EPFO informed about how to change EPF/PF nomination online from its official twitter handle citing, "#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination." Name of the PF nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be considered as final one whereas the earlier PF nomination will be considered cancelled by the PF account holder after fresh PF nomination.

PF nomination: Here is how to do this online

1] Login at EPFO's official website — epfindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'Service' and click at 'For Employees' tab in drop down;

3] Then click at 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)' tab in Services;

4] Login with your UAN and Password;

5] Select 'E-Nomination' under 'Manage' tab;

6] Click at 'Yes' to update your family declaration;

7] Click at 'Add Family Details';

8] Click at 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share;

9] After declaration, click at 'Save EPF Nomination';

10] Click at 'E-sign' to generate OTP;

11] An OTP will be sent on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar card;

12] Submit OTP;

13] Your E-nomination is now registered with EPFO.

EPFO member should note that he or she can add more than one PF nominee in its e-nomination and after submission of EPF, EPS nomination online, no further physical documents will be required.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.