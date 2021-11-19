To ensure social security of the family members of its subscribers, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gives Provident Fund (PF) nomination facility to all EPFO members. Now, an EPFO member can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in. However, an EPF account holder must remember that he or she can change its EPF or PF account nominee by filing new PF nomination. Now, an EPFO subscriber doesn’t need to ask from the EPFO to change its PF nominee. The PF account holder can do this on its own by filing new PF nomination.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}