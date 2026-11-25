Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can use the Member e-Sewa portal to access their provident fund accounts, check contributions, download passbooks and update personal and Know Your Customer (KYC) details without visiting a regional EPFO office.

The portal, which can be accessed through EPFO's official website, also allows employees to view their Universal Account Number (UAN), check previous employment details and access online services related to provident fund transfers and claims.

EPFO has also introduced Passbook Lite within the member portal, allowing subscribers to view a summary of their contributions, withdrawals and accumulated balance without logging into the separate passbook portal.

Here's how members can use the portal and access its key services.

How to log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal Members need an activated UAN and the password associated with it to access the portal.

The steps are:

Visit the official EPFO Member e-Sewa portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Enter your 12-digit UAN, password and the captcha displayed on the screen. Click on 'Sign in' to access your account. Once logged in, members can access different services through the menu displayed on the dashboard. Those who have forgotten their password can use the 'Forgot Password' option on the login page to reset it.

Members who do not have an activated UAN can use the UAN activation facility through the UMANG app, which supports Aadhaar-based face authentication.

How to check EPF balance and download passbook EPFO members can check their accumulated provident fund balance through the Member e-Sewa portal using the Passbook Lite facility.

To access it:

Log in to the Member e-Sewa portal using your UAN and password. Navigate to the passbook-related option available on the dashboard. Select Passbook Lite to view a summary of your PF contributions, withdrawals and accumulated balance. For a more detailed record of transactions, members can continue to use the separate EPFO passbook portal.

To download the detailed passbook:

Visit the EPFO website and select 'For Employees' under the Services section. Click on 'Member Passbook'. Log in using your UAN and password. Select the relevant Member ID if multiple PF accounts are linked to your UAN. View the contribution details and click on the download PDF option to save the passbook. The passbook provides details of employee and employer contributions, pension contributions, withdrawals and interest credited to the account.

How to update KYC details on the EPFO portal Keeping KYC details updated is important because incorrect or incomplete information can create difficulties when members apply for PF withdrawals, transfers or other account-related services.

Members can add or update details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank account information through the portal.

The process involves the following steps:

Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal. Navigate to the 'Manage' section on the dashboard. Select 'KYC' from the drop-down menu. Choose the document you want to add or update, such as Aadhaar, PAN or bank account details. Enter the required information and check that the details match the original documents. Click on 'Save' and complete the authentication process wherever required. Members can subsequently check the status of their submitted KYC details through the portal.

EPFO has simplified certain verification requirements. Since April 2025, employer approval is no longer required for seeding bank account details with UAN. The organisation has also enabled Aadhaar-based self-updating of member profiles in several cases.

What other services are available on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal? Apart from checking balances and updating KYC, members can use the portal for several other account-related services.

These include: